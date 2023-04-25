Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Dover Advance

“This might be one of the coolest things we have ever done at Trackhouse,” said Suárez who became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race when he dominated at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

“When ‘Mr. Worldwide’ names his new album after our organization you know that millions of people around the planet are going to know the name Trackhouse! That’s incredible when you think about it. I texted with him (Tuesday) morning and he was so excited. Freeway joining in this is also an honor for me. They have been such strong supporters of myself, our organization and the sport of NASCAR. I hope everyone will like the paint scheme.”

The bilingual “Trackhouse” album is Pitbull’s 12th and set for release on July 7. It features new singles "Me Pone Mal" with Omar Courtz and "Jumpin" with Lil Jon.

Pitbull was intimately involved with the album cover artwork created by Trackhouse which includes the familiar Trackhouse blue, a cityscape of his hometown of Miami, the historic landmark Freedom Tower overlayed in a form of street art as a reminder of his rise from the streets of Miami.

Pitbull joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 in a partnership with Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder Justin Marks, with a mission to promote positivity through the unifying love of music and sports.

Suárez would like nothing better than to take Pitbull and Freeway Insurance to victory lane on Sunday in Delaware. If history is any sign, he has a chance.

His 13.3 average finish at Dover is second best to California Speedway in Fontana among tracks he's raced on more than twice. He's posted five top-10 finishes in 10 starts including a 14th-place finish last year.

He arrives in Dover after a ninth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday when he led twice for five laps.

FS1 will televise Sunday's race at 2 p.m. EDT.