Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Dover Advance

Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet will carry one of the most special paint schemes of his NASCAR Cup Series career this weekend when he races on the mile oval at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on Sunday. 

The Trackhouse Racing driver’s car will sport the cover of his friend and team partner Pitbull’s new album entitled "Trackhouse" as well as the livery of longtime partner Freeway Insurance as he battles for 400 laps on the “Monster Mile." 

“This might be one of the coolest things we have ever done at Trackhouse,” said Suárez who became the first Mexican driver to win a Cup Series race when he dominated at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June. 

“When ‘Mr. Worldwide’ names his new album after our organization you know that millions of people around the planet are going to know the name Trackhouse! That’s incredible when you think about it. I texted with him (Tuesday) morning and he was so excited. Freeway joining in this is also an honor for me. They have been such strong supporters of myself, our organization and the sport of NASCAR. I hope everyone will like the paint scheme.” 

The bilingual “Trackhouse” album is Pitbull’s 12th and set for release on July 7. It features new singles "Me Pone Mal" with Omar Courtz and "Jumpin" with Lil Jon.

Pitbull was intimately involved with the album cover artwork created by Trackhouse which includes the familiar Trackhouse blue, a cityscape of his hometown of Miami, the historic landmark Freedom Tower overlayed in a form of street art as a reminder of his rise from the streets of Miami.   

Pitbull joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 in a partnership with Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder Justin Marks, with a mission to promote positivity through the unifying love of music and sports.   

Suárez would like nothing better than to take Pitbull and Freeway Insurance to victory lane on Sunday in Delaware. If history is any sign, he has a chance. 

His 13.3 average finish at Dover is second best to California Speedway in Fontana among tracks he's raced on more than twice. He's posted five top-10 finishes in 10 starts including a 14th-place finish last year. 

He arrives in Dover after a ninth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday when he led twice for five laps. 

FS1 will televise Sunday's race at 2 p.m. EDT.
 
 

Freeway Team Going to Chicago Tuesday To Join in STEAMFest

Daniel Suárez along with several of his No. 99 Freeway Insurance teammates from Trackhouse Racing will travel to Chicago Tuesday to join more than 500 students from the 43 Chicago Public Schools’ STEAM & STEM schools.

Students who won their Spring In-School Design challenge, will come to STEAMFest to compete against all STEM and STEAM schools.

At STEAMFest, students will design, test and iterate building a course barrier modeled on the kind used for the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 2.

Suárez and team will interact with the students, join in a question-and-answer session, do media interviews and present race helmets and tickets to the winners.

The Chicago Street Race is the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. Located in downtown Chicago, the event will take competitors past and through many of the city’s most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain.

The Cup Series will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment festival headlined by Miranda Lambert, The Chainsmokers, Charley Crockett, and The Black Crowes over the Fourth of July Weekend on July 1-2, 2023. For more information, visit NASCARChicago.com.
 

 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet

Why do you like Dover?  

“Actually, Dover is one of my favorite tracks that we go to. It’s so much fun and the feeling you get inside the car is pretty incredible. It’s also been one of my best tracks, statistically. My expectations are really high for this weekend because I have run so well in the past there.” 

Is there momentum after Talladega?

“Yes, we had a very fast car. We have had fast cars in most of the races this year. Our program is getting better and better. Our pit stops have been fantastic lately as well. We still have a lot of learning to do and things we can improve, but I think we will start getting the type of finishes we expect and deserve here soon.” 

 

Suárez Notes

  • Suárez, 31, became the first driver from Mexico (Monterrey) to win in the NASCAR Cup Series on June 12, 2022 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
  • He became the fifth different driver all-time not from the United States to win a NASCAR Cup Series race; joining Marcos Ambrose (Australia), Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Earl Ross (Canada) and Mario Andretti (Italy).
  • Suárez drives for the third-year team Trackhouse Racing – a team owned by former racer Justin Marks and partner Pitbull.
  • Trackhouse Racing won three races in 2022 and placed both Suárez and teammate Ross Chastain in the 2022 playoffs. Suárez finished a career-best 10th in points.
  • Suárez, came to America to race. He did not speak English when he arrived in Buffalo, New York.
  • He is the only Spanish-speaking driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.
  • Suárez became the first Latin American, as well as the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate, to win a NASCAR national series title when he won the 2016 Xfinity Series championship.
  • In 2016, he became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami.
  • He was the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the first Mexican driver to win the award.
  • In 2013, Suárez finished third in the ARCA Menards Series East final championship standings, the highest finish for an international driver in series history.
  • Suárez and fiancé Julia Piquet were engaged in November 2022.
  • Suárez received the National Series Driver Award during the NASCAR Diversity Awards in Los Angeles in February.
  • Suárez is a fan of the Mexican Soccer team Tigres UANL - he grew up playing soccer.

Trackhouse Racing PR

