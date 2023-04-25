Riley Herbst / Ryan Preece Dover Transcripts

RYAN PREECE, No 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang (Cup) – HOW ARE YOU FEELING TODAY? “I feel fine. Obviously, when you wreck, you’re going to be a little sore. I felt fine when I got out of the race car, Monday I was a little sore but I was still able to do my workouts and everything I wanted to do, and I woke up today and felt fine. So, just obviously the mindset is everything. Just looking forward to Dover and hoping that we get qualifying in, because as a lot of you guys know, track position is huge, and we unfortunately haven’t been able to get the amount of points that we’ve been working towards. But no, I feel good.” DID YOU LOOK AT THE IN-CAR CAMERA FROM THE INCIDENT, AND WAS THE REACTION CONSIDERED NORMAL? “Well, I can tell you that I lived it – first-hand experience. Then going back and seeing it… you’re wrecking and it never feels great. But, all the safety, what everyone does to mount my seat, seatbelts – everything you do in precaution for a wreck like that and everything did its job. I’m going over to the [NASCAR] R&D Center tomorrow after our sim session to go over the wreck with them and kind of let them know how I felt during it and after it and, obviously, NASCAR is working to keep evolving and keeping us drivers safe. I think that’s obviously always the No. 1 priority – making sure none of us get hurt.” DO YOU GET INVOLVED IN ANY OF THE AFTERMATH DISCUSSIONS WITH NASCAR? DO YOU WANT TO KNOW WHAT’S BEING DONE? “It’s tough to say. At the end of the day I want to know about my race car and those things. But yeah, if I feel comfortable in my cockpit, I feel safe. Anything outside of that with car structure and those items, I can only protect the things that are in my little realm, and I make sure that I try to feel as comfortable and safe as I can in there. But, at the end of the day, I got up at 6:30 in the morning, I came into SHR, worked out, and did all those things. So, very lucky to have a great group of people putting safety first at this organization. I’m ok.” HOW MOTIVATED ARE YOU FROM THE LAST THREE RACES HEADING INTO DOVER, SEARCHING FOR THAT FIRST TOP-10 OR EVEN VICTORY OF THE SEASON? “It’s frustrating because we’ve had a lot of races where we’ve had good speed. I’ve always said that you have to start with top-15s or top-10s – consistently running there – then top-fives and chasing wins. I feel like, especially the past four weeks, we’ve been putting races together to have opportunities like that. And just at the end of the race, a lot of things… chaos just breaks out, and sometimes you’re the bug and sometimes you’re the windshield. Ultimately, it’ll be nice when we’re the windshield and not the bug. But, I’m proud of the fact that our team, our pit crew – Chad [Johnston]’s doing a great job – everybody, including our engineers, are working together. That’s what it takes. That’s something I’ve enjoyed listening to (Denny Hamlin’s podcast), because of his honest opinion of what it takes to win at this level now, and how much this sport has kind of involved. It doesn’t always take the fastest car to win anymore. Now it takes execution. That’s something I know that I’ve been focusing on for the past week or so and really just turning my attention more so to the little details that it takes to make sure that when lap 380 is there, that you’re still giving yourself an opportunity to have a chance at it.” SPEAKING OF DENNY HAMLIN’S PODCAST, WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THE MIDSEASON SINGLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT BRACKET CHALLENGE HE POSTED ON TWITTER? “So, I haven’t heard the details yet. Obviously, I’ve been seeing some posts on it, but a mid-summer class… something like that that’ll create some excitement… I think you have to be really willing to try things, and anything that creates hype is never a bad thing, right? But without knowing any of the details, I really don’t know. But, it certainly sounds pretty interesting.” WHAT DO YOU HOPE YOU, NASCAR AND EVERYONE CAN LEARN FROM ASSESSING YOUR TALLADEGA CAR, AS WELL AS KYLE LARSON’S CAR? “I don’t design race cars, but right now you obviously feel the impact. It was probably one of the toughest hits I’ve ever taken in a race car, and I’ve hit walls with hung throttles on concrete, concrete walls with dirt behind them. I’m sure Kyle’s taken heavy hits or big flips in the past. Anything we can do to keep working to lessen the impact that we feel as a driver is certainly going to help. But as far as what they do with the information they are gathering, hopefully it’s going to be something that benefits us drivers sooner than later.” IS HAVING LAST SEASON’S EXPERIENCE AT DOVER BENEFICIAL TO THIS YEAR? “That’s actually a race that I’ve been stressing to Chad about. I really felt like we had such a great race car last year. We just never got track position, and we actually had a tire go down a couple times. Then, I believe, when AJ [Allmendinger] lost a tire during the green flag pit cycle, we lost a lap or two and it just kind of put a damper on our day. But from a speed standpoint, we were really fast in practice and had a great race car. I feel like some of our baseline of what we decided to take for this weekend strongly goes off of that, and I have high expectations. As you all know, it’s Dover, it’s April and it tends to rain a lot up there. So hopefully we can at least get practice and qualifying in – or something for us – and not have to start 30th and work your way up the entire race.” WHAT MENTALLY KEEPS YOU MOTIVATED, DESPITE A DIFFICULT START TO THE SEASON? “I would say the speed standpoint. It’s not like we run 25th or 30th. We just have bad days, right? COTA, you’re running top-seven or whatever it is, Richmond you’re around 10th to 12th all day, Bristol you have a good heat race and run pretty well and then Martinsville, you get the pole. It’s not like you’re just frustrated that you don’t have speed and getting poor results. It’s just, sometimes, there are things you try to control that you can’t control. You just have to wake up on Monday morning and reset. That’s something I try to do within our team – is lead by example. If I stop showing up and doing the things I should be doing well, then everyone else is going to do the same. I try to make sure that every Monday is a new week. It doesn’t matter if it was a good day or a bad day. It’s business as usual.” THAT SOUNDS LIKE THE KEVIN HARVICK MENTALITY – JUST DOING THE SAME THING WEEK-TO-WEEK REGARDLESS. “Well, I’ve heard that quite a bit. Kevin’s been a really, really great teammate for me and somebody I really lean on. So, I guess it’s really starting to rub off here.” DO YOU WEAR A MOUTHPIECE WHILE RACING? “I do not.” DID YOUR HEAD HIT THE STEERING WHEEL DURING THE TALLADEGA INCIDENT? “I got to be honest with you: Things happen really fast in a race car, and I don’t think so? Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t. As you can see, it didn’t change a whole lot with me sitting right here.” WHAT ARE YOUR TAKEAWAYS FROM THE INCIDENT REGARDING SAFETY OF THE NEXT GEN CAR? “Well, I think there are always things that you can do to improve, right? There are ways that we can help us drivers. I feel like I’m pretty fricken tough when it comes to taking hits or whatever, so I feel good. But, you’re still sore. It’s not like you’re not. There are certainly things that we can do to continue critiquing and making the car better, so we drivers aren’t as sore. however we crash. Something that my body does naturally, apparently after watching this wreck, is that last year they talked about drivers pushing their head back before they wreck to make sure that they didn’t slam their head and cause a concussion. Well, my body just naturally does that before impact, so I’m very lucky that my instinct to mind is to brace. I haven’t got a concussion. So to speak on that: Yeah, Kyle and I are very lucky. We’re lucky that we’re able to help the process to continue to make the car safer. We both wrecked and we’re ok. So, it’s good.” HAS THERE BEEN A NOTICEABLE ADJUSTMENT RETURNING TO A FULL-TIME NASCAR SCHEDULE? “For me, racing once a week has been something out of the norm. Usually, I’m used to racing two… three… four times a week – or five times a week like some of the other guys. When you get to this level, it’s focused on one division and one car, racing once a week. So, last year was more of an adjustment not racing all the time than it was this year getting into that groove and having a routine. I’d say this year has been easier to adjust to than last year.” DID YOU MAKE ANY CHANGES IN RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT AT TALLADEGA? “Kevin called me yesterday and we were kind of talking about it. One of the things he said was, ‘Man, you moved a lot,’ and I said ‘Yeah, I guess I have a lot of mass that those seatbelts have to hold in.’ Kevin made a great point yesterday because I had the opinion that everything did its job – I feel great, so why change anything? But, he brought up the point that you can always make it better. You can look at it like: ‘Ok, how do you feel here?’, ‘What can you do differently with your belts or Hans?’ Something I do as a driver is I don’t clip my shield all the way down. So, if there was an event, you probably want to do that, and what’s stopping you from doing that? Kevin’s really good at helping you raise questions to yourself to continue to push whether it’s safety, performance or whatever. There are a few items that I’m going to go back and look at and say, ‘Hey, can we maybe look at changing this or that?’ But, I’m still really happy with everyone in SHR who mounts my seat, or the way we put our seatbelts and the devices that we use for safety. I’m proud of the job they do because at the end of the day, I was able to do everything I wanted to do yesterday.” WHY DID YOU NOT CLIP YOUR VISOR? “Just for me, it’s a habit. I never clipped my visor completely down. That’s a half-inch of area. I can’t give you an answer of why I do it. I just do it.” HAVE A LOT OF PEOPLE BEEN REACHING OUT IN SUPPORT AFTER YOUR CRASH? “Quick little story: My house actually got struck by lightning two weeks ago, so I lost my internet in my garage – which if I don’t have internet in my shop, I don’t have a cell phone signal. So, I have to leave it at the window. My phone kept going off and I kept having to walk away from what I was doing to go over there. But, you’re thankful for people caring. I got a lot of text messages from people of different organizations, a lot of drivers and people I used to race with. It was a lot more text messages than I really thought I’d get. People want to see you ok, so that’s a good thing.” WHAT CONVERSATIONS ARE YOU HAVING WITH NASCAR BETWEEN RECEIVING FEEDBACK FOR QUESTIONS YOU MAY HAVE OF THEIR FINDINGS? “I know, from what I believe, Kyle went over there yesterday and I’m going over there tomorrow to kind of just go through what I felt and how I feel, and some of those things to try to give them input and let them give their analysis on everything. Obviously, we don’t ever want to be in a ‘What happened?’ situation, where we have bad conversations. We’re very lucky that Kyle and I can go over there and use this as a moment to continue evolving this car and making it better. I’ll have my conversations tomorrow.” WHEN YOU TAKE A HIT LIKE THAT, DOES IT REMIND YOU OF HOW DANGEROUS THE SPORT IS? “I think it certainly puts perspective to it. As drivers, you don’t want to take any more risks than you already are. Whether it’s an unpopular opinion for the answer I’m going to give: It’s still dangerous. This is a sport where every time you put that helmet on, there are risks involved in this job. I understand that and have always understood that. That’s why you tend to race a certain way, trying not to put your fellow racer or anybody in a bad situation where you ever have to be a part of something like that. We’re all a little crazy to do this, but we love it for a reason. I’m very lucky and I understand that, but it’s great to be at NASCAR’s top level, perform and do this.”