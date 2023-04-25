Tuesday, Apr 25

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 A&W Ford Team Dover Competition Notes

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Apr 25 13
Michael McDowell and the No. 34 A&amp;W Ford Team Dover Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 A&W Ford team are getting into the summer spirit this weekend at the Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

 

The team will race the popular A&W National Root Beer Float Day Ford on their No. 34 F The

 

Teams will just qualify on Saturday before running 500 miles on Sunday. The race is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
 
 

COMPETITION NOTES: 

The Love's Travel Stops team is in a heated points battle. McDowell is looking to position himself into the playoffs after Sunday. The No. 34 team is currently tied for 18th, but only 10 points out of 14th. McDowell will be looking to best the likes of Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe.

 

The tight battle has the team hungry for a strong run on Sunday.

 

CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON:

"We are not going to take our foot off the gas. We're only going to push harder. That's this weekend and every weekend until we lock ourselves into the playoffs. Talladega is just a great opportunity for us."

 

DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL:

"This weekend is a big one for us. We want to take advantage of it. It's going to be a real fight for these playoffs spots now throughout the summer. Every race will matter. We have a good chance at Talladega. It's just a matter of executing and being there on the final lap."

FRM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Dover Advance 75th Anniversary Feature: Dover's impact on NASCAR is felt throughout the garage »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.