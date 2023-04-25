RFK Advance | Dover

Pace Laps:

Brad Keselowski is a Cup winner there in 2012, while Chris Buescher earned an Xfinity win at ‘The Monster Mile’ in 2015.

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) schedule heads to Dover this weekend where Jack Roush has nine wins, third-most of any track on the circuit.

Keselowski at Dover

Starts: 24

Wins: 1 (2012)

Top-10s: 10

Poles: 2 (2014, 2016)

He also made 12 combined additional starts in the Xfinity and Truck series, earning an Xfinity win in 2009 in the No. 88 with seven overall top-10s in 10 starts.

Keselowski won the 2012 fall race in the No. 2 car, and additionally has two runner-up finishes, both of which came in 2014. Most recently, Keselowski finished 20 th last spring.

Keselowski makes his 25 th Cup start at Dover on Sunday, where he has a 13.1 average finish with one win, 10 top-10s and five finishes inside the top five.

Buescher at Dover

Starts: 12

Wins: --

Top-10s: 1

Poles: 1 (2022)

He also made four Xfinity starts in the No. 60 entry, earning one win (2015) with three top-10s overall.

He has an average starting position of 18 th with three-straight starts inside the top-10.

Buescher makes his 13 th Cup start at Dover on Sunday. He’s coming off his best career weekend at Dover a season ago where he earned the pole and finished eighth. His best four finishes at the 1-mile track have come in the last four races.

RFK Historically at Dover

Cup Wins: 9 (Mark Martin, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2004; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2008; Matt Kenseth, 2006, 2011; Carl Edwards, 2007)

The Monster Mash: RFK’s nine wins in the NCS at Dover ranks third for the organization trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 13 and 11, respectively. Dover also ranks second in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (85) for the organization.

Get the Broom: RFK swept the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011, and won both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and NCS races at the track in 2006.

First in the First State: RFK has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 NCS, 6 NXS and 2 NCTS). RFK won its first race at Dover in the NCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.

To Xfinity and Beyond: RFK has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.