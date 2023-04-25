Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Team Dover Motor Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford team reunite this weekend to take on the Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Gilliland and crew chief Ryan Bergenty look to pick up where they left off. Gilliland and Bergenty have recorded two top-10 and two top-15 finishes together this year.

Speedy Cash returns to the No. 38 Ford Mustang after finishing eighth with Gilliland at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway dirt race.

The Würth 400 is set to take place on Sunday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. on FS1.