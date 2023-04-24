Transcript: Kyle Busch Frontstretch Interview - Talladega

Q. Kyle Busch, waited 15 years to get back to Victory Lane here at Talladega. Lot of wrecks in between. You were able to pull it off today. How did you miss all of that and sneak away with it?

KYLE BUSCH: Sometimes you got to be lucky. Some of these races come down to that. You got to take 'em when they come your way.

The seas kind of parted there when they went up the racetrack. They were trying to push draft. These cars are just not stable enough to do that. I seen the 23 just turn a little bit sideways. I was like, Get out of the way, just miss it. Tried to see if I was ahead of the 12 by the time it was called.

Just a great day for another new sponsor at RCR with McLaren Custom Grills. If you ain't got a custom grill yet, these McLarens are pretty bomb. You have to check them out.

We have a great time being able to come out and here and race and be part of Team Chevy and Chevrolet and get this Camaro into Victory Lane.

Q. How close were you on fuel and how much did you have to work inside the car?

KYLE BUSCH: It shut off right here when I was trying to do a burnout. Maybe it's out (smiling). I went left instead of going right. Fuel pickup is on the right. Maybe it ran it out. I'll see.

We were sweating it being close. I thought back to California, Fontana, earlier this year where we have a win. I am like, We got to gamble. You're up here, got to take the track position when you have it, give it what you can on the restarts, see what happens. Lo and behold, it worked out. Knock on wood for this one.

NASCAR PR