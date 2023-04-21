RTIC Outdoors Partners with Anthony Alfredo in Talladega

B.J. McLeod Motorsports announced today that they and Anthony Alfredo will be teaming up with RTIC Outdoors to take on Talladega Superspeedway (April 22, 2023) in the No. 78 Xfinity Chevy Camaro.



Anthony Alfredo is a 23-year-old race car driver from Connecticut who has emerged as one of the brightest prospects for future NASCAR Xfinity Series stardom. In 2022, Anthony placed 15th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers points after collecting a top-5 and multiple top-10 finishes. He also competed for the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2021. Anthony is a member of the 2018 NASCAR NEXT Class and competed in the ARCA Menards Series East where he racked up a win, four top-5 and nine top-10 finishes that same year.



"I'm proud to represent a company like RTIC Outdoors because they offer high quality products for a lower price. I am a big outdoors enthusiast so the brand really resonates with me. I can't wait to chase the win at Talladega Superspeedway in their trailblazer colors!" - Anthony Alfredo



RTIC Outdoors designs high quality gear that is overbuilt, not overpriced. With a range of durable coolers, premium drinkware, and thoughtful outdoor essentials, our products are built RTIC tough to make every adventure better. RTIC is based in Houston, Texas, and offers affordable products delivered directly to you from rticoutdoors.com.



"We are thrilled to team up with Anthony Alfredo and have him representing us on the track this season, starting this weekend in Talladega," said Bill Pond, Chief Executive Officer of RTIC. "Following our announcement as the Official Cooler and Drinkware of NASCAR, we are excited to expand into this new market and are pleased to partner with such a hardworking and determined driver who embodies the RTIC spirit."



RTIC’s partnership with NASCAR includes activation at a number of races on the schedule as well as a new line of licensed NASCAR gear is great for fans who want to celebrate their favorite sport. Fans can even personalize their NASCAR drinkware using RTIC’s personalization tool MyRTIC.



Anthony will showcase the No. 78 RTIC Outdoors Chevy at Talladega Superspeedway (AL) on Saturday, April 22 during Ag-Pro 300. You can catch the action LIVE on FS1, the Fox Sports App, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Ch. 90 at 4:00 PM ET.

LFM PR