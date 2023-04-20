LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

|
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Starts: 9; Best start: 8th (COTA); Best finish: 8th (Atlanta); Top 10s: 1; Current points position: 28th
Career Talladega Superspeedway Statistics
NASCAR Cup Series
Starts: 12; Best start: 6th; Best finish: 2nd; Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: Laps Led: 73
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Starts: 3; Best start: 4th; Best finish: 5th; Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 5
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Starts: 2; Best Start: 3rd; Best finish: 4th; Top 5s: 1; Top 10s: 2; Laps led: 7
|
The United States Air Force on the No. 43: The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win - airpower anytime, anywhere. Whether full time, part time, in or out of uniform, everyone who serves plays a critical role in helping us achieve mission success. For 2023, the Air Force Recruiting Service is hiring over 26,000 new Airmen. An emphasis is on recruiting people with no prior military service into one of over 130 enlisted career opportunities. The Air Force recruits to retain, so we recruit the brightest candidates possible, then provide them with tough, highly technical training that gives them the right skills to sustain the combat capability of America’s Air Force. For more information, visit www.airforce.com
Two out of last three: Erik Jones has twelve starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series scoring three consecutive top-10 finishes, two of which were in the top-5. He has led 73 laps, 25 of which came in the last outing at the 2.66-mile Superspeedway in the fall of 2022. In the last two Talladega races, Jones has led a total of 48 laps.
The one that got away: Jones had a strong No. 43 Chevy at Talladega last fall, leading 23 laps on the day - and was less than 10 miles from his second victory of the season. With just three laps to go, Jones was leading, but the outside line was overtaken and the team would have to settle for a sixth-place finish.
Dave knows Superspeedways: Crew chief Dave Elenz is no stranger to success at superspeedways. He has nine starts with five different drivers at Talladega in the Xfinity Series, and has recorded one top-five and five top-10 finishes. Elenz also has had a noticeable record at Daytona. In fourteen starts with six different drivers, Elenz has four wins, five top-fives, and nine top-10's.
Riding with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds - The partnership between LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and the United States Air Force was announced prior to the start of the 2023 season-opening DAYTONA 500. In its 15th season with the team, The U.S. Air Force uses their partnership with the team to activate at-track for recruiting efforts. Jones will pilot a red, white and blue-themed U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds paint scheme on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.
Salute to Lieutenant General Healy: Lt. Gen. John P. Healy will be joining the No. 43 team in Talladega. Lt. Gen. Healy is the Chief of Air Force Reserve, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Arlington, Virginia, and Commander, Air Force Reserve Command, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. As Chief of Air Force Reserve, he serves as a principal advisor on reserve matters to the Secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force Chief of Staff. As Commander of Air Force Reserve Command, he has full responsibility for the supervision of all Air Force Reserve units around the world.
A Diamond Anniversary: The Air Force Reserve Command recently celebrated its “Diamond Anniversary”, for 75 years of service. Over the last 75 years, Reserve Citizen Airmen have answered the nation’s call with a record of combat-proven readiness while also transforming for the future. In celebration of this milestone, Lt. Gen. Healy recently hosted a celebration with a cake-cutting ceremony and dedication of a new Profiles in Leadership display at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on April 14.
Erik Jones Appearances at Talladega: Fans attending this weekend's GEICO 500 will have several opportunities to meet Erik Jones on Sunday, April 23. (All times local).
Chevrolet Fan Experience: Jones will participate in a Q &A at the Fan Zone Display at 9:45 am.
Read with Erik: Jones will read a book to kids in the NASCAR Kids Zone in the midway from 10:10 am.
United States Air Force Display: Jones will appear at the U.S. Air Force mobile display unit in the midway at 11:00 am.
Quoting Erik Jones: “Talladega is going to be a good one for us to try and get a win. Our speed has been a little off at some places this season, so I am hoping Talladega is somewhere in which we can have some good speed in the No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevy and get out front to contend. I am looking forward to that.”
“It is tough to be the leader at the end sometimes, but the race at Talladega is a long one and you just have to put yourself in a position where you have a chance at the end. So hopefully this time if we are up there at the end it will be our turn. When you have a fast car and don’t win, it is frustrating because wins are hard to come by, especially at speedway races. Just trying to make it to the end of them is hard, but if you have a car that is capable of winning you want to take advantage of that.”
LMC PR