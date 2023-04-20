LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Wendy's on the No. 42: Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www. squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.* Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

The “Biggie” One: On Monday, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB partner Wendy’s announced a fresh look on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Noah Gragson. Wendy’s and Gragson are going big with a Biggie™ Bag paint scheme to highlight the best, and biggie-st, deal in fast food. The latest paint scheme is set to be another big crowd favorite at Talladega.

Wendy’s After Dark: Wendy’s will be celebrating on-site at Talladega Superspeedway by bringing fans a one-of-a-kind arcade and dining experience coined, “Biggie’s.” While at “Biggie’s,” fans can play nearly 20 different classic arcade games, get an up-close and personal look at the No. 42 Biggie™ Bag, and score FREE Biggie Bags, frozen Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonades and exclusive, limited-edition Wendy’s and Gragson co-branded merchandise. Once night falls, stick around because “Biggie’s” transforms into “Biggie’s After Dark” -- the ultimate glow in the dark party for race fans.

No rookies here: This weekend marks the third outing for Noah Gragson at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. His best run in the series came when he filled in for the No. 48 of Alex Bowman last fall - Gragson qualified seventh and finished 19th.

From Xfinity and Beyond: One year ago, Gragson was victorious at Talladega Superspeedway in the Xfinity Series. He only led seven laps that day but lead the most important one, to take the checkered flag for his second win of the 2022 season.

Noah Gragson Appearances at Talladega: Fans at Talladega will have multiple chances to see Noah this weekend.

Wendy's Fan Experience: Noah will be at the Wendy’s Fan experience in the infield at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22 at 1:30 pm.

NASCAR Fan Experience: Noah will participate in a Q&A session on Sunday, April 23 at 10:30 am at NASCAR Experience Stage.

NASCAR Legends Stage: Noah will participate in a Q&A session at 10:50 am at the NASCAR Legends stage in the GEICO footprint in the fan midway.

Quoting Noah Gragson: “Wendy's is such a fun brand - I love the new paint scheme of the No. 42 Biggie Bag Chevrolet and they have some fun stuff planned for the fans of Talladega. Talladega is such a party – it’s always one of the most fun races of the year for me and a good show for the fans – I’m really excited.”

“To pass at Talladega is tricky, I try to use the air, but you can’t side draft with this Next Gen car, so it’s pretty hard to pass. We are really optimistic for our speedway program and had a great race in Daytona and a strong car at Atlanta. You have to stay out of trouble, pick a good line and race your race. Being there at the end with a shot is what we want to do in the No. 42 Wendy’s Chevrolet. I have a 'biggie' paint scheme and Talladega is just going to be a good show all around.”