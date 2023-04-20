Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Talladega

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on superspeedway racing: "We had a good race there (at Talladega Superspeedway in April of 2022) and thought that maybe we figured something out, or at least for me. I feel like I’ve always struggled on superspeedways and that race I just never left the bottom lane. That’s kind of what I would love to do every time. It seems like superspeedway stuff changes a little bit every time you go back, at least a little bit, and makes the style different."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Talladega Superspeedway: "(I’m) looking forward to Talladega (Superspeedway). I think it was an okay race for us at Daytona (International Speedway) with the way our cars performed. Obviously, we pressure ourselves to qualify up front. (We) did that in Daytona and raced reasonably. Our car hung around in the top 10 for most of the day. We are still trying to find a little bit to some of those other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) that are a little bit stronger at the plate races than we are. Folks at Hendrick Motorsports have been hard at work trying to find that and hopefully we’ll see it show up on Sunday."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Talladega: "It's a bit of a mystery every time you go there. I mean, you kind of know what you're going to have, but certainly it seems like when you show up to a race for the first time, a lot of times they're the same players. It does seem like sometimes when you go back you can have a manufacturer that has found a little something that might be improved that trip to that specific style of track. So, a lot of times we kind of have to wait until we get there, see where we stack up and kind of address the weekend after that."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, talks about making his 650th start this weekend and reflecting on his career: "For this to be my 19th season and just to survive this long in this sport and continue to be competitive, it’s a big deal to me. There’s been a lot of great people I’ve met over the years that have had a major impact on my career here at Hendrick (Motorsports), from Mr. Hendrick himself to Terry Labonte and Gary DeHart to both Jeffs (Jeff Gordon and Jeff Andrews). I really appreciate those relationships. To me, having the success and accomplishments is great, but really, it’s the people and the relationships I’ve made that make me enjoy my job the most. So, yeah, this weekend will be really cool. I’m looking forward to it."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his thoughts about Talladega: "I feel like we’re pretty good on superspeedways but there’s more to it than just being fast. I feel like we have a good handle on Daytona (International Speedway), but Talladega (Superspeedway) has still been a bit of a challenge results-wise. Obviously, you can only control so much in that style of racing, but Talladega really does depend more on handling and how well you can push or receive a push. That’s where I think we need to focus on for this weekend. If we can do either of those things well, we should be in a good position at the end."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his approach to superspeedway racing: "It’s not necessarily about having the fastest car at a superspeedway. It’s about having a car that can push better, run as a group better, make good decisions and out execute them. That’s our goal to work on this week. It’s always fun to go speedway racing when you have Hendrick (Motorsports) power but we want to work together better as a group to out run the others."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on heading to Talladega this weekend: "Our team always brings really fast race cars. I have just figured out every way to get caught up in something at superspeedways, so hopefully this weekend we can keep our car clean and contend for a win. Blake’s (Harris, crew chief) guy did pretty good here last year and I think we have a good foundation, so I am optimistic about what we can accomplish."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how his first year as a crew chief will help him this Sunday: "Statistically, last year we had some really good superspeedway runs. Michael (McDowell) did a really good job in those races. Alex (Bowman) did a really good job at staying clean this year at the DAYTONA 500 and got our first top five in our first race – that was big. Then, we go to Atlanta (Motor Speedway) and we ran basically inside the top 10 all day and got shuffled there at the end. There is a big part of just surviving these races and to be able to be there at the end, you have to be aggressive enough during the race to know what you need to get through the field. That approach stays the same for this weekend. We need a little luck on our side to get through all the wrecks, but at the same time we have to make sure we have ourselves in a position to win at the end of the race. Hopefully we can continue what we started in Daytona (International Speedway)."