Beard Motorsports: Austin Hill Talladega Advance

You didn’t get to make a start in the Daytona 500 but you did get time behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet during the qualifying race. Were you able to learn anything about working with the Beard Motorsports team or crew chief Darren Shaw that may help you this week? “For the number of laps that we ran in Daytona, we did find a few things that I like in the car on superspeedways compared to what we originally loaded with. Those are things that we are going to put into effect this weekend at Talladega. The car wanted to turn on its own a lot and you didn’t have to put much wheel in to it but I personally like to tug on the wheel and be on the tight side at superspeedways. I feel like you can do more with that and not be as cautious with getting pushes.” You will be making only your second career Cup Series start this weekend, but you’ve been having a great run in the Xfinity Series. Talk about how that affects your confidence as you get ready to make the start in the Cup Series this weekend. “With it being a superspeedway race my confidence level is probably as high as it’s going to get for a Cup race. The Cup and Xfinity cars are going to draft different – just the way the energy is going to work on a superspeedway track in each car. But in saying that, it’s still a superspeedway. You are still drafting. You still need to take the runs and pull out of line when you get the chance. You just have to do it differently in the two cars. My philosophy hasn’t changed though. I’m going to learn as much as I can in the first stage. Then, by the time we get to the second and final stages, I can take a lot of the stuff I learned from the first stage and use it to our advantage. We may work on our Realtree Chevrolet during the first stage to get the car driving where I want it, and then be aggressive when we get to the final stage. I think we have as much a chance to win as anyone. The way the superspeedway races play out, you have to miss the big one and be aggressive all day. If you are there at the end, anything can happen.” Talladega and Daytona are both superspeedways but tend to produce different races in that it seems cars can get really strung out at Talladega. What has been your experience with race at Talladega versus Daytona? “I’ve had success and have found myself up front at both Talladega and Daytona. I’m a firm believer that every superspeedway race races a little bit different than the last. You have to go into superspeedway weekends with a clear mindset. The things that maybe worked for you in Talladega last year, may not work for you this year. A lot has to do with the temperature outside, track temperature, the wind. There are a lot of different factors that play into the superspeedways with how the draft is that day. Every time we go to a superspeedway it feels like I have to do something a little different inside the car to still get the performance out of the car that I’m looking for. When you get behind someone the bubble is a lot different in each race that you run. I led laps and had a shot at winning at Talladega last season in the Xfinity car and it’s not a guarantee that what I did last year will work going into this weekend.” You’ve had a lot of success on superspeedways in your career. How much can translate to your efforts in the Cup car? “The biggest thing for me is I feel like Derek Kneeland (Xfinity Series spotter) and I are really aggressive from the start of the race. During the first stage we learn to set ourselves up for the second and final stage. That is not going to change – it’s just something that we have always done. If we get big runs, we pull out of line to see if it works. The more that you can learn in the first stage to apply later in the race sets you up better for when you get to the final 10 or 20 laps. You can apply everything that has been learned early in the race. This is something that is carried over for every race I’ve ever run on a superspeedway and probably won’t change going forward.” TSC PR