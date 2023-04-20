Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

No. 99 Tootsie's Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez knows selecting the safe strategy on the 2.66-mile track is easier said than done. His No. 99 Trackhouse team has been in the front in just about every race at Talladega over the last two seasons.

In October at Talladega, Suárez finished fourth in Stage 2 before overcoming engine issues in overtime to finish eighth. In April of last year, Suárez led 28 of the race's first 35 laps before he was collected by spinning cars in a nine-car accident on lap 90.

In April 2021, he was second on the white flag lap when a nudge from another car sent him off track and left him with a 23rd-place finish. Rain ended the October race on lap 117 of a scheduled 188 before Suárez could make his run to the front of the pack.

Given his performance at Talladega coupled with his recent success at sister-track Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he finished seventh in the Daytona 500 and led in the September race, Suárez is a favorite Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series holds its 53rd annual spring race in Alabama.

His Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain took the checkered flag in this race last year.

Suárez arrives at Talladega after qualifying a season-best second at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway then earning 10 bonus points in the first two stages. He looked ready to battle for victory, but handling issues in the final laps dropped the No. 99 down the scoring order.

As the summer months approach, his Trackhouse Racing team's goal remains to win races and secure one of the 16 places in NASCAR's 2023 playoffs. After nine races in 2023 and 18 races remaining before the playoffs begin on Aug. 26 in Daytona, Suárez is 17th just six points behind the final playoff position.

Fox will air Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.