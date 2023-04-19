No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Talladega Advance

How hard is it to win at Talladega? “It’s really hard to win at Talladega. It is such a tough place. The opportunity to get involved in a wreck is really high, so you’re constantly trying to battle risk versus reward – how hard you’re going to work to get aggressive and make moves, trying to lead the draft versus playing it safe. It’s a really tough place to win because you can so easily have the fastest racecar and get taken out of the race. However, Talladega is certainly an opportunity race for us. The Fords have been notoriously strong at speedway races and we were really strong at Daytona and Atlanta. I’d expect to be really fast at Talladega, too. That’s an opportunity race for us and I hope we can go out there and capitalize on it.” What makes Talladega such a spectacle? “It’s the biggest oval racetrack that we race at and it produces a lot of exciting racing and wrecks, and the fans are hardcore fans, creating a really unique atmosphere. When you show up to Talladega and you see all of the big flags that surround the track and all of the fans camping out in the infield, it’s a spectacle. If you’ve never been to a NASCAR race, or you’ve been to 50 NASCAR races, you know it’s different.” What is your favorite Talladega memory? “My favorite memory is winning back in 2018. I was able to win in the playoffs and that catapulted me into the next round and it was just a great feeling. My wife and kids were there with me and I got to share victory lane with them. It was just a really special day.” Do you enjoy speedway racing? “I really enjoy speedway racing. I think, of all of the racing we do, there is a level of confidence that you have to have going into it. For me, I always go into those races with a lot of confidence because I’ve won there before. When you have success at places and you feel like you’re good at it, that confidence bleeds over to your success on the track. I feel like every time we go to Talladega or Daytona we have a really good shot at winning, and I know that at some point in the race we’re going to find ourselves up front and, at that point, you just have to execute.” You’re coming off your best finish of the year. After so much bad luck this year, how good does it feel to finally put it all together and have a clean day? “It’s nice to be frustrated with a sixth-place finish. We had the speed to contend for a win last weekend and we finally didn’t have terrible luck or mechanical issues. Our short-track program has been good all year so far. We should have had a top-10 or a top-five at both Phoenix and Richmond, too, if it weren’t for bad luck, so it’s great to see the results of a clean day.” TSC PR