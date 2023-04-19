Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Talladega Superspeedway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his seventh NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Talladega Superspeedway (TSS) this weekend. Bell qualified on the pole in both Talladega races in 2022. BELL’S HISTORY AT TALLADEGA : Bell has two prior NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Talladega earning one top-five and one top-10 finish. In addition to his NXS races, Bell has three prior NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at TSS earning one pole, one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

JGR has claimed five NCS victories at Talladega. In 163 combined starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the organization has tallied 42 top-five finishes, 62 top-10s and 1,482 laps led. The championship-winning organization has an average start of 15.2 and average finish of 17.4. RACE INFO: The GEICO 500 at TSS begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Superspeedway racing has never been my favorite but this year it’s been good to me. I’ve had two good finishes at the two speedway races that we’ve had but I didn’t change anything in my playbook going into those races, I just made it to the end. We’ll go to Talladega and roll the dice and see what happens.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 1 1 2 25 12.8 21.5

Bell’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 9 1 5 6 0 154 10.2 11.2

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 117 5 26 49 4 845 14.8 16.2

