Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Talladega 1 Advance

Do you like racing at superspeedways like Talladega?

“Superspeedways are such wild cards and we see that time and time again. In the April race last year, I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I held the wheel straight and people wrecked around me and we won the race. That doesn't always happen at superspeedway tracks though. You have so many things out of your control that you have to have a little bit of luck at them.”

This weekend at Talladega will be a year since you've won a race. You've had a lot of success since then with running well, finishing runner up in the Championship, does it feel like you haven't won in a year to you?

“I don't really think a whole lot about the timelines and things like that. I'm so far ahead of where I ever thought I would be in my career, and this sport. I don't get caught up in the timelines. I just wake up every day and try and put forth the effort to be the best racecar driver I can be. I have a lot of support from Trackhouse and Chevrolet and I certainly work on my race craft, but I don't focus a lot on timelines."