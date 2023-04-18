Jtg Daugherty Racing Partners With Cheez-It® Crackers

JTG Daugherty Racing announced Cheez-It® Crackers is the co-primary sponsor of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger® Camaro for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 23rd, and the No. 47 Fry’s® Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 5th.



“Kellogg and Cheez-It are proud to collaborate with Kroger, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing as the co-primary sponsor on car No. 47 this weekend at Talladega,” said Heather McIntyre, Kellogg Vice President National Sales. “This is a valuable relationship which allows us to be in our communities and support a sport our consumers are passionate about. We are looking forward to a great race Sunday!”



Kroger has a strong lineup on the No. 47 for the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule and is pleased to have Cheez-It Crackers on board again.



"We're thrilled to have Kellogg back in the Kroger Racing program as a Champion level sponsor” said Barry Craft, Kroger’s Vice President of Grocery Merchandising. “Their support of JTG Daugherty Racing strengthens our overall sponsor portfolio, and we're excited to see the No. 47 Kroger / Cheez-It Camaro on the track at Talladega Superspeedway. Our driver, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., has three superspeedway wins, including the iconic Daytona 500. We’re confident we’ll be a contender this weekend at Talladega.”



Stenhouse Jr.’s forte is superspeedways, but his talent is also evident on all styles of NASCAR tracks. The 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION has three superspeedway trophies in his case currently and is after more. At Talladega alone, he has one win, 6 top-five and 9 top-10 finishes entering the 2.66- mile tri-oval course with the No. 47 Kroger / Cheez-It Camaro.



“I’ve had some success at Talladega and at superspeedways in general during my career,” said Stenhouse Jr., who has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes so far this season. “We started our season off winning at a superspeedway. Winning the Daytona 500 has given us confidence going into the racetrack each week. We also have a couple top-five short track finishes and one of our four top-10s came at a road course. We’ve been competitive every week at different styles of tracks and that’s a testament to my team working hard and always believing in each other. We’re excited to have Cheez-It on board with us during our journey this season.”



After Talladega, Cheez-It returns to the No. 47 Fry’s Camaro at Phoenix Raceway in the 312-lap NASCAR Cup Series season finale. Stenhouse Jr.’s best finish there is fourth and he has a total of one top-five and two top-10 finishes at the one-mile oval.



“We learned a lot at Phoenix last month,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We hope it will pay off for us when we go back in November with Fry’s and Cheez-It.”



For Talladega, tune into FOX, MRN and SIRIUSXM Radio (Ch. 90) on April 23rd at 3 PM ET. For the season finale, live coverage on November 5th begins at 3 PM ET on NBC, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) live from Phoenix.



JTG Racing PR