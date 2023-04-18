Goodyear Fast Facts -- Talladega

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 10 – 188 laps / 500 miles

Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Talladega, Ala.

Fast Facts for April 22-23, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race

(6 race sets plus qualifying set)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5142; Right-side -- D-5116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,274 mm (89.53 in.); Right-side -- 2,280 mm (89.76 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 28 psi; Left Rear -- 28 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi

Storyline – Tire strategy important at Talladega: Even though the amount of tire wear has increased in recent years in races at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR Cup teams will still be able to employ tire strategy during this weekend’s race. Depending on the situation, teams will make four-tire, two-tire and fuel only pit stops in order to minimize time on pit road and stay aligned with teammates and others they are working with on the track.

“In these superspeedway races, teams are able to use tire strategy while managing their pit stops,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “We have been very consistent on the superspeedways, with Talladega and Daytona being aligned on tire set-ups since we’ve gone to the 18-inch bead diameter tire in 2022. This is the sixth race over the past two seasons on this same set-up, so teams certainly know what to expect. Depending on the stint and time of the race, we’ll see four-tire and two tire stops -- as well as some fuel only stops – as teams jockey for track position with their teammates.”

Notes – Sixth straight superspeedway race on this tire set-up for Cup cars: Being on 18-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at Talladega this week . . . the Cup cars will run the same combination of left- and right-side tires that they ran at Talladgea twice last season . . . these teams also ran this tire set-up at Daytona this past February, as well as twice in 2022 . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 9 – 113 laps / 300.6 miles

Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) – Talladega, Ala.

Fast Facts for April 21-22, 2023

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Superspeedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 4 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6102; Right-side -- D-6104

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,229 mm (87.76 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 26 psi; Left Rear -- 26 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Xfinity on tried-and-true Talladega/Daytona tire set-up this weekend: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Talladega this weekend . . . this is the same tire set-up that Xfinity teams ran at Daytona in the season-opening race in February, as well as all last season at both Talladega and Daytona . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Xfinity teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Talladega . . . air pressure in those liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.