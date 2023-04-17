LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Erik Jones Post-Race Quote: "I’d say overall today was just tough across the board for our Allegiant Chevy. We started off pretty free at the beginning of the race, but Dave kept throwing some adjustments at it. We got it a little on the tight side towards the middle of the race but the last adjustment that we had really helped us. I think we should have some pretty good notes when we return to Martinsville but in terms of this race, I feel like once we were able to get everything figured out it was too little, too late there with the way the cautions fell. But overall I’m proud of everyone on the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team and I know we’re just gonna keep on fighting through this. I know we’ve got really good strength on the super speedways, so hopefully Talladega goes a little bit more in our favor.”

Next Race: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway on April 23rd for wide open full speed action on the high banks. Coverage for the event begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.