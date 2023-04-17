CHEVROLET NCS: Kyle Larson Earns First Grandfather Clock at Martinsville

|
Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 – Race Winner Quotes
Kyle Larson with that masterful burnout around the entire race track. Kyle, we know you've said it many times, this is not your favorite track. It's been tough for you. That two tire call, though, how were you able to capitalize on that strategy call and change things and get the win here?
“Just a huge congratulations to this whole No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevy team and Hendrick Motorsports. I feel like Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and everybody did a great job all day on pit road - making the right calls, having great pit stops, and then it all kind of worked out for me there at the end. We had a great car. That was the best my car had been I think, being able to get out front and manage.
But, yeah, I never would have thought that I would win here at Martinsville. This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all. I like to charge the center. I like to roll momentum, and that's just not what this place is like. Thanks to Cliff Daniels and everybody for making me feel like I know what I'm doing sometimes around here. I just can't believe it.
I'm glad my family is here too, Katelyn and the kids. I'm sure they're trying to get down here to the infield, but this is amazing.
I honestly have never thought I would win here so I don't have a spot picked out either for the clock, so I'll have to make some space for sure.”
Such a storied racetrack. It's been in the series since NASCAR began, and it means a lot to Hendrick Motorsports. You've heard about the clock. All of those things considered, what does this mean to Kyle Larson?
“Yeah, it means a lot to me. But I think more importantly, it means a lot to the whole Hendrick family and Hendrick Motorsports family.
You know, everybody knows what happened here so long ago. That's on everybody's minds every time they come to Martinsville, so wish Rick (Hendrick) and Linda (Hendrick) were here, but we've got Jeff Gordon here. I'm sure Rick is probably on hold with Jeff Andrews or somebody waiting to talk to me.
Gosh, again, thanks to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. You guys are the best and make me -- I can't believe it. I can't believe that I won at Martinsville.”
TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 RESULTS:
POS. DRIVER
1st Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1
8th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger / Tree Top Camaro ZL1
10th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1
11th Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1
12th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Camaro ZL1
13th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Unishippers Camaro ZL1
17th Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1
TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS:
POS. DRIVER
1st Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)
2nd Joey Logano (Ford)
3rd Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)
4th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)
5th Chase Briscoe (Ford)
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Talladega Superspeedway with the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.