Stewart-Haas Racing: NOCO 400 from Martinsville

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Preece of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

SHR Race Finish:

● Chase Briscoe (Started 4th, Finished 5th / Running, completed 400 of 400 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 3rd, Finished 6th / Running, completed 400 of 400 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 1st, Finished 15th / Running, completed 400 of 400 laps)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 7th, Finished 20th / Running, completed 400 of 400 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (3rd with 287 points, 15 out of first)

● Chase Briscoe (14th with 210 points, 92 out of first)

● Aric Almirola (26th with 143 points, 159 out of first)

● Ryan Preece (27th with 140 points, 162 out of first)

Briscoe Notes:

● Briscoe earned his second top-five and third top-10 of the season. It was also his first top-five and third top-10 in five career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville.

● Briscoe equaled his best result this year. He also finished fifth last Sunday on the dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

● This was Briscoe’s fourth straight top-15. He finished 15th March 26 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, 12th April 2 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and fifth last Sunday at Bristol.

● Briscoe’s fifth-place result bettered his previous best finish at Martinsville – ninth, earned twice (April 2022 and October 2022).

● Briscoe finished fifth in Stage 1 to earn six bonus points and second in Stage 2 to collect another nine bonus points.

● Briscoe led twice for 109 laps to increase his laps led total at Martinsville to 134.

Almirola Notes:

● Almirola earned his first top-10 of the season and his eighth top-10 in 29 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville.

● This was Almirola’s best finish so far this year. His previous best was 13th, earned April 2 at Richmond.

● This was Almirola’s fourth straight top-15 at Martinsville. He finished sixth in October 2021, eighth in April 2022 and 15th last October.

● Almirola finished second in Stage 1 to earn nine bonus points and ninth in Stage 2 to earn two additional bonus points.

Preece Notes:

● Preece’s 15th-place result bettered his previous best finish at Martinsville – 16th, earned in March 2019.

● Preece won Stage 1 to earn 10 bonus points and one playoff point.

● Preece led once for a race-high 135 laps – his first laps led at Martinsville.

● Preece led more laps in the NOCO 400 at Martinsville than he had in his entire Cup Series career. Prior to Martinsville, Preece had led just 29 laps in 123 career starts. This is Preece’s first season with SHR.

● Preece earned his first career Cup Series pole on Saturday during qualifying for the NOCO 400. It was the 58th Cup Series pole for SHR and its second pole in as many days. Cole Custer won the pole on Friday during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville. Between Cup and Xfinity, SHR has scored 75 poles in its 15-year history.

Harvick Notes:

● Harvick finished sixth in Stage 1 to earn five bonus points. He then won Stage 2 to earn 10 more bonus points and one playoff point.

● Harvick led twice for 20 laps to increase his laps-led total at Martinsville to 648.

● Harvick has now led 11,549 laps since joining SHR in 2014. He has led 15,964 laps in his entire NASCAR Cup Series career.

● Since joining SHR in 2014, Harvick has only one finish outside the top-20 at Martinsville, a span of 19 races.

Race Notes:

● Kyle Larson won the NOCO 40 to score his 21st career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Martinsville. His margin over second-place Joey Logano was 4.142 seconds.

● Twenty-four of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 50 laps.

● Christopher Bell remains the championship leader after Martinsville with a five-point advantage over second-place Ross Chastain.

Sound Bites:

“It would’ve been more of a statement if we won the race, obviously. I thought, as a company, we had a really good day. All four cars were in contention. I felt like a Stewart-Haas car probably should’ve won the race and we just couldn’t catch the breaks we needed there at the end, but, overall, a great day. That’s something that, as a company, we needed to go and run up front. All four cars were really competitive. I wish one of us would’ve won the race, but you’ll have that. We’ll go on to next week and, hopefully, we can continue this speed and this momentum as a company.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang

“It’s crazy that Martinsville is a track-position race. The cars are so close and so competitive. I thought we were, arguably, the best car the first part of the race, and then we got a little bit behind as the track changed and the car changed a little bit. Then after that, we got the car really good. Drew (Blickensderfer, crew chief) made some great adjustments and I thought we were, arguably, the best car. We went through that green flag pit sequence and then a caution comes out for a wheel and gives a lot of those guys just a free gift that stayed out. A lot of those guys we had lapped already in the race, and it’s just so hard to pass that you give those guys track position and you start behind them on the same tires. It’s hard to pass.” – Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang

“I sped off pit road, I guess. That ultimately cost us the track position. We had a really fast racecar, so once we got in the back it was so hard to do anything, so that’s on me. I’ll take blame for that. I was trying to beat them out and ultimately got snapped speeding. It’s unfortunate, but when we had track position I think it showed that we had a really fast HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang, but you can’t do those things. You can’t make mistakes. I pride myself on not making mistakes, so that was pretty brutal there, but, like I’ve said, we have a fast racecar and really felt like we could’ve probably swept the stages and ran top-three or top-five. We were just as good as anybody, but it’s really tough. Dirty air against the pack. You didn’t want to smash them out of the way, but it was really hard to move around.” – Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR