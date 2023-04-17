Monday, Apr 17

RCR NCS Race Report: Martinsville Speedway

Strong Performance for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy Team at Martinsville Speedway
 

“What a battle today at Martinsville Speedway. Everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevy team worked hard all day, and a 12th-place finish is pretty good considering how loose our Chevy was throughout the race and the way some of the cautions played out. We were trapped a lap down for a while, but this team never gave up. Our Chevy was really loose in traffic with the nose down. It was pretty bad. I could set them up, but I couldn’t get the throttle down. It was like that all day. I thought we were going to end up with a top-10 finish, but I got too loose. I tried to get the No. 23 on the outside with about four or five laps to go. It was the only shot I had, and I did everything I could but it wasn’t enough. A couple of other cars snuck on our inside and we lost the top-10. All-in-all, a good day for this RCR team. We’ll keep battling.”

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and The Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet Team Credited with 21st-place Finish at Martinsville Speedway 
 

“Everyone on our Mark III Employee Benefits team worked really hard all weekend. We were just too tight for much of the race, especially in the center of the corners. We lost a lap with just over a hundred laps to go. Crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys made a good call to stay out and we caught a caution to get the free pass and get our lap back. It wasn’t the day we wanted but we will go to work and make our program better.”  

 

-Kyle Busch

RCR PR

