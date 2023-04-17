Transcript: Martin Truex Jr. - Pit Road Interview - Martinsville

Q. It went a little longer, but did you have anything for the two ahead of you?

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: I didn't know honestly, Jamie. We had kind of a crazy day with the Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, but really just got a little bit lucky there getting back on the lead lap midrace and kept working on our car. We were just so loose all day long, and then finally at the end we got it a whole lot better.

So it was fun at the end passing a lot of cars and getting up there, but still needed to be a little bit better, but overall, you know, proud of everybody for sticking with it and just grinding one out today.

Q. Martin Truex Jr. Brings it home third.

NASCAR PR