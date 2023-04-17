Transcript: Kyle Larson - Start/Finish Line Interview - Martinsville

Q. Kyle Larson with that masterful burnout around the entire racetrack. Kyle, we know you've said it many times, this is not your favorite track. It's been tough for you. That two tire call, though, how were you able to capitalize on that strategy call and change things and get the win here?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, just huge congratulations to this whole 5 team and Hendrick Motorsports. I feel like Cliff and everybody did a great job all day on pit road making the right calls, having great pit stops, and then it all kind of worked out for me there at the end.

We had a great car. That was the best my car had been I think being able to get out front and manage.

But, yeah, I had never ever would have thought that I would win here at Martinsville. This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all.

I like to charge the center. I like to roll momentum, and that's just not what this place is like.

But thanks to Cliff Daniels and everybody for making me feel like I know what I'm doing sometimes around here. So I just can't believe it.

I'm glad my family is here too, Katelyn and the kids. I'm sure they're trying to get down here to the infield, but this is amazing.

I honestly have never thought I would win here so I don't have a spot picked out either for the clock, so I'll have to make some space for sure.

Q. Such a storied racetrack. It's been in the series since NASCAR began, and it means a lot to Hendrick Motorsports. You've heard about the clock. All of those things considered, what does this mean to Kyle Larson?

KYLE LARSON: Yeah, it means a lot to me, but I think more importantly, it means a lot to the whole Hendrick family and Hendrick Motorsports family.

You know, everybody knows what happened here so long ago, and I think everybody -- you know, that's on everybody's minds every time they come to Martinsville, so wish Rick was here, Linda, but we've got Jeff Gordon here.

I'm sure Rick is probably on hold with Jeff Andrews or somebody waiting to talk to me. Gosh, again, thanks to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. You guys are the best and make me -- I can't believe it. I can't believe that I won at Martinsville.

Q. Your team is waiting for you to celebrate. Congratulations. Kyle Larson wins at Martinsville.

NASCAR PR