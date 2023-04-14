RCR Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Martinsville Speedway… Kyle Busch will be making his 36th start at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. The driver of the Mark III Employee Benefits Chevrolet has two victories at the .526-mile oval (2016 spring and 2017 fall). His victory in 2016 came in dominating fashion. Busch led 352 of 500 laps and claimed his first win in his 22nd start at Martinsville. His average running position in the race was 1.49 and Busch became the first driver to score a NASCAR national series sweep at Martinsville (he won the Truck Series race the day prior to his Cup victory). In 2017, Busch claimed his second Martinsville victory in NASCAR overtime when he held off Martin Truex Jr. for the victory. Busch also has two pole positions at Martinsville (2014 and 2018) and enters Sunday’s race with four top-10 finishes in the last five races at the paperclip-shaped oval. He has been running at the finish in 34 consecutive Martinsville races (his average finish is a respectable 12.171) and has 21 top-10s in 35 previous starts at the Virginia short track. Busch enters this weekend’s race at Martinsville sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, 47 points behind the leader. About Mark III Employee Benefits… Mark III Employee Benefits is a family owned, operated, and licensed brokerage and consulting firm since 1973 and is the benefits provider for Richard Childress Racing. The company serves over 150 public sector clients and insure over 300,000 employees throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Mark III Employee Benefits is qualified to evaluate, design, implement, manage, and enhance overall benefits program. Services and areas of expertise for the company include medical consulting, benefit administration, compliance updates, wellness programs and online enrollment platforms. For more information, log on to https://markiiieb.com/. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: Do you think that Martinsville is the most challenging short track on the schedule? How physically and mentally demanding is racing at Martinsville? “Martinsville is a challenging short track. I think with the Next Gen race car, it has become a bigger challenge just with the fact that everybody is a lot closer. Little setup differences with the old car meant an awful lot in speed and it seems like little setup differences with this car doesn’t really mean a whole lot. Everybody runs the same speed no matter what so it just makes it tough to pass. Track position is everything. The aero effects when you get behind guys make it tough to move around and find grip in other grooves in order to make moves. It seemed like with the old car you could definitely follow a lot better and keep yourself closer to the guy in front of you so if he made a little, tiny mistake you could pounce on that and make a pass." “The racing there is pretty demanding. I mean, you’re on the brakes all the time and steering all the time. You’re trying to feel that grip and not slip. You want to carry your speed as fast as you can while off the gas. The biggest thing that I learned that made me better at Martinsville is how fast can you go slow. You actually spend more of the lap off the throttle than you do on the throttle so it’s about figuring out how to go slow fast.” How important is it to qualify well at Martinsville, not only for track position to start the race but also regarding pit selection? “Qualifying well at Martinsville now is more important than what it once was. I remember it used to be that it didn’t matter how you qualified. I was never a really good qualifier at Martinsville but you could always race towards the front, pick up some positions on pit road, and get yourself in a good position for the end of the race. I think track position and pit selection with qualifying well is very important. There are four to five really, really good pit stalls on pit road and if you can get one of those pit stalls then that can really make or break your day on pit road.” You ran well in the Busch Clash. Does that give you optimism for a good run at Martinsville? Can you apply anything you learned there to Martinsville? “Running well at the Clash gives me some pretty good optimism for Martinsville. I think we’re running the lower downforce package at Martinsville so to me, unfortunately, right now we’re kind of at a deficit with the lower downforce package. But if we can figure that out, then I feel like what we were able to do at the Clash will resonate and give us something for Martinsville that will keep us up front.”