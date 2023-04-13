Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Martinsville

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his desire to get his first win at Martinsville Speedway: "I want to win at any track that I haven’t won at. Martinsville (Speedway) has been a place I’ve struggled at pretty regularly. Last year, we had two good races at Martinsville. I feel like it is potentially in our future to win a race there. If I did, that would probably be the all-time biggest win of my life, because any time you can accomplish something that is difficult to you or you don’t think you can accomplish, it means a lot."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on building on the foundation of last year's results at Martinsville: "(I’m) certainly optimistic going to Martinsville Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports, as a whole with the Next Gen car last year, had decent performance there. It is a different aerodynamic package than what we had last year, so there are some question marks around that. We will just have to work through it this weekend. It’s nice knowing that we have the foundation of performance last year with our company and hopefully we can build on that.”



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his return to action at Martinsville: "The rest of the field has been racing and continuing to sharpen those tools and I haven’t. I do think it is going to be tough, but I certainly believe we can go up there, have a really strong performance and get back in the groove. We've got to have our ducks in a row. I think it will be a good opportunity to get back in the swing of things and we’ll see where it goes from there."



Elliott, on the importance of Martinsville related to the NASCAR playoffs: "Martinsville (Speedway) has become an extremely important race because of where it falls on the schedule in the fall. When I go there in the spring, I’m thinking about if we are in a position here in the fall and we are still in the points deal, this race can be really important. Much like Phoenix (Raceway) in the spring, you are thinking about that championship weekend if you are fortunate enough to make it back. I put Martinsville kind of in that same bucket.



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Martinsville: "Martinsville (Speedway) is just such a unique place and it’s so tied to the roots of short-track racing that I came from and I think most people that compete in the sport have come from. I think that just makes it special. I enjoy racing there. You can see the car all the way around the track. You can see when you’re good and when you’re not good. You can see the contact. It's just fun. A lot of things have changed over the years, generations of cars, tires and rules packages, but Martinsville for the most part stays pretty much the same, which is cool."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his thoughts about Martinsville: "Martinsville (Speedway) means a lot to me. I remember going there as a kid. Then, getting the win last April, especially with everything that was going on with my family, it meant a lot. I’ve always run well there, short tracks in general really. I think we have had really strong cars there lately, but we do have some room for improvement from the fall race last year. With how we’re running this season, though, I’m optimistic for this weekend."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what’s important at Martinsville: "I feel like we’ve always run well at Martinsville (Speedway). Not only run well but we finish well. I think the biggest thing, though, to be good there is to put together a solid weekend. We learned that in the fall when we didn’t qualify well and it put us behind almost all race. Qualifying is important any time, but it’s probably most important at a place like Martinsville. If we have a good Saturday, it will propel us to have a good Sunday, and that’s out goal this weekend."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on having crew chief Blake Harris back: "It’s nice having him back, obviously. I think not having him at the track in the early part of the season was a setback. At the same time, I had Greg Ives back and we had a lot of time together, so communication wasn’t something we had to develop. Blake and I still worked closely at the shop on what I needed in the car, so I think it will just go back to business as usual this weekend."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on getting back on top of the pit box: "I am excited to get to Martinsville Speedway this weekend and have my first trip there with Alex (Bowman). He’s had success in the past there as have I with other drivers. I think it is one of his best short tracks and he runs really well there. There are a lot of specifics and driver inputs at Martinsville that complement his driving style really well. Hendrick Motorsports has a massive history of success there. Last year, they had speed in qualifying and in the race. Alex has only raced there once in the Next Gen car, so we have a year’s worth of development to get through and will hopefully go have a good weekend.”



Harris, on reviewing the recent success of the No. 48 team for prep heading to Martinsville: "I think when you look at the past success and every week this year, we have had speed. Most of the tracks we have gone to, we have had top-five speed. Just carrying Hendrick Motorsports’ speed and performance that we have had all season and using that as a solid baseline will help us a lot."