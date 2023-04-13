Rick Ware Racing adds Tommy Baldwin at Competiton Director

Rick Ware Racing has named industry veteran Tommy Baldwin as the Competition Director for its NASCAR Cup Series operation.

The native of Belport, NY brings a wealth of talent and experience to his new role as a previous NCS team owner from 2009 to 2018 and a multi-race winning Crew Chief, with the most notable victory being the 2002 Daytona 500.

Baldwin currently owns an open-wheel asphalt team which won the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Owner’s championship, and the 2022 SMART Modified Tour Driver and Owner’s championships.

“What I like about Rick Ware is he’s a racer, pure and simple.” said Baldwin. “If it goes fast on two or four wheels, he wants to be part of it in some capacity. I’m a third-generation racer and understand what it’s like to run and operate a team.

“I’ve known Rick and Robby (Benton, team president) a long time and this is a role I’m looking forward to with the team.

“My immediate goals are to see how we can improve now, and how it can continue growing into the future. This team has a lot of determination and talent, we just need to start putting the numbers on the board to show it all.”

Ware and Baldwin have been in discussions for a while regarding his new role. Bristol was his first event with the team.

“Tommy and I had discussed him joining us before, but we didn’t have the tools, infrastructure and support in place like we do currently,” Ware said. “Now we have what’s needed to utilize someone with his racing pedigree.

“This is a healthy move for our team and he’s already making an impact with all he brings to RWR.”

RWR PR