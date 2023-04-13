Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Looking for Strong Run at Martinsville

Harrrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are hoping to build on their recent good runs – in recent weeks and in prior races at Martinsville Speedway – in this weekend’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville, the home track of the Wood Brothers from nearby Stuart, Va.



“Last weekend on the Bristol dirt, everyone on the No. 21 car was excited to come away with a top-15 finish,” said crew chief Brian Wilson. “Over the last three weeks we have finishes of 22nd, 19th and 15th, so we feel like things are heading in a good direction as we go to Martinsville.”



The paper-clip-shaped, half-mile Martinsville oval has been one of Burton’s better tracks. He started 10th and finished 11th there in the Cup Series race last fall and won the Xfinity race there in 2020. He also qualified on the pole for the Xfinity race in 2021.



“Last fall’s race was one of our strongest weekends,” Wilson said. “We’ll look to build from those notes and incorporate what we’ve learned so far about this year’s short-track aero package.



“With the hotter temps forecasted and the lower downforce, we expect that all the drivers will have their hands full in trying to make speed.”



Wilson also pointed out that Martinsville races offer fans a chance to visit one of the best museums in motorsports.



“I’d encourage any race fans in the area of this weekend’s race to stop by the Wood Brothers’ shop in Stuart,” he said. “It’s an incredible walk down memory lane.”



Qualifying for the NOCO 400 is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be followed by qualifying at 5:20. FOX Sports 2 will carry the TV broadcast.



Sunday’s 400-lap race is set to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. with the TV coverage switching to FOX Sports 1. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 180.

WBR PR