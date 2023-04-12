No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT MARTINSVILLE: Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in wins (five), top-10 finishes (23) and laps led (2,190) at Martinsville Speedway. Additionally, the Virginia native is tied for the most top-five finishes (17) and has the second-most pole awards (four) at Martinsville. He claimed his first victory at the .526-mile oval in 2008 before winning three consecutive races at the track from October 2009 to October 2010. His most recent Martinsville win came in March 2015.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Martinsville this weekend?

“I think the racing will be better than what we saw last year. The aero package this year has helped with some of the problems we had, but definitely not all of them. You’re still going to have to shift at both ends every lap, so that’s going to be a factor and will make it difficult to pass. But like in the fall, we had a strong car and were able to make passes on guys, so I’m looking forward to this weekend. I think this is a good stretch for me and our 11 team based on past results. We need to take advantage of these upcoming tracks to get some stage points and be up front in contention for wins.”

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Martinsville Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 34 5 17 23 4 2,190 8.9 10.5

Hamlin 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 8 0 0 2 0 112 15.1 15.1

Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 622 48 208 323 36 13,466 12.0 13.2

JGR PR