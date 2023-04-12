Black's Tire Joins Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Black’s Tire (BTS) will join Kaulig Racing as the primary partner on AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14.

Black’s Tire will bring its familiar “throwback colors” with a new dynamic scheme to the track that represents the new era of BTS, in the tire & automotive business.

“We look forward to partnering with Kaulig Racing for such a special event,” said Ricky Benton, Owner, Black’s Tire. “Darlington is right in our backyard so we are pumped up and ready. Goodyear is also the title sponsor of the race so it will be extra exciting to be there with many customers. We will also be doing a Mother’s Day promotion allowing our BTS team members and customers an opportunity to bring mom to see some exciting action.”

“We are always excited to welcome new partners here at Kaulig Racing” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Ricky and I have a long-time relationship; having Black’s Tire onboard for Darlington, a home track for their auto service brand in South Carolina, is exciting for everyone involved. Looking forward to seeing the Black’s Tire No. 16 Camaro under like lights at Darlington and seeing AJ put on a good show for all the Black’s Tire employees and family that come out for the race.”

Allmendinger will stand out from the competition, just as Black’s Tire does, in the blue and white No. 16 Black’s Tire Camaro when the NCS hits the track at Darlington Raceway.

To learn more about Black's Tire or to find a location, visit blackstire.com. Follow Black's Tire on social media: Twitter and Instagram @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

Kaulig Racing PR