LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway

- Clocking in: Noah Gragson scored his first ever NASCAR series win on Oct. 28,2017 at Martinsville Speedway. Racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Gragson passed two-time series champion Matt Crafton on a restart with 10 laps to go for his first career victory. The win for Gragson - who was only 18 years-old - came in his 22nd career start.

-Closest finish ever - Last fall, Gragson let 153 of 257 laps and edged out competitor Daniel Hemric at the finish line by .064 seconds for the closest Xfinity Series finish ever at Martinsville Speedway. The dramatic overtime win was Gragson's eighth victory of the 2022 season.

-See Noah- Fans at Martinsville Speedway on raceday will have the opportunity to see Gragson at the Team Chevy Stage in the Martinsville Speedway fan zone. He will participate in a question and answer session at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

- From the Driver's Seat: “I am really excited for Martinsville, I had the opportunity to drive there in the 48-car last year, so going in with an idea in mind of what it is going to be like is a big learning opportunity from last year. I am excited to get the chance to battle with the No. 42 Sunseeker team this weekend, Martinsville has always been a good track for us. I've won Martinsville in Trucks and Xfinity, so I am excited for it.”