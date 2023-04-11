Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Martinsville 1 Advance

How cool is it to have the "Hail Melon" move so well known now?

“What's really cool about it now, and what I'm most proud of is its never going to happen again. If it does happen in NASCAR, they'll get penalized so that will probably deter people from doing it again. I didn't realize it at the time how historical it was but it's neat now to look back on it and think about how its a moment NASCAR's history.”

There were so many fan reactions to the move at the end of the Martinsville, what was it like for you to see all of that?

“The cell phone camera views from Turns 3 and 4 looking down. They were filming the end of the race and most of them were following the 20 car around the whole track and there is a blur in the middle of all of their screens of my car. It was fun to hear their natural reactions when the cars slow down and to hear the roar, people yelling and asking what happened. I was on pit road and the car was broken and destroyed, and I'm trying to navigate crew members high-fiving me and I could hear the fans through my helmet and over the sound of the engine idling coming down pit road. I glanced up and people were pointing, cheering and high-fiving, and a few weren't so kind gestures."