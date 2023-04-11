Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Martinsville Race Advance

"I thought we were going to have a chance to do really well that day," recalled Suárez. "I think we can take what we learned in October and apply it this weekend. Martinsville is as tough of a track as any we visit. But my team has been working very hard and I think that work will pay off Sunday."

Suárez arrives at Martinsville after finishing 25th on the dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last weekend. After beginning the season with three consecutive top-10 finishes, the No. 99 has finished outside the top-20 five consecutive races. Two of those races saw accidents by other drivers end Suárez's bid for victory.

As it did in October, the No. 99 will carry the Worldwide Express paint scheme in Martinsville. It marks the first time in 2023 Suárez will wear the blue and black colors of the Dallas-based global logistics group comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers.

The WWEX brands will be featured on Suarez's Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet in 19 races and three times on the No. 99 in 2023. Suárez will also carry the Worldwide Express livery at Kansas Speedway on May 7 and Chicago Street Race on July 2.

It’s been a strategic growth pattern for the WWEX group of brands in NASCAR, starting with its involvement in the Craftsman Truck Series and climbing into NASCAR’s premier series, the Cup Series, last year with Trackhouse Racing. The company debuted in the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. WWEX Racing appeared on Chastain and Suárez’s car 11 times last season.

Since its debut, Worldwide Express has utilized the program for marketing, social/digital media campaigns, customer hosting and hospitality including VIP events with Chastain and Suárez, and created numerous business-to-business relationships which fuel the success of the program.

FS1 will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.