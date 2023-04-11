Ford Performance - Martinsville Speedway 1 Advance

|
WALLACE THUNDERS TO VICTORY LANE
Kenny Wallace was the last Ford to cross the finish line first at Martinsville in 1994, the final regular series stop there until a one-off 2006 show and again in its 2020 reboot. Wallace, who started 12th, was temporarily delayed in his ascent to the front, when he was sent to the back on lap 95 for loose sheet metal hanging from his Ford Thunderbird. By virtue of several cautions, he eventually slipped past brother Mike into second, and then passed pole-sitter David Green on lap 220 for the lead. He led 81 of the 300 laps. Simultaneously, brother Rusty also won that weekend in Cup, sweeping Martinsville in the 1994 season in his Ford Thunderbird.