LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Bristol Dirt

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 36th

FINISH: 33rd

POINTS:30th

Noah Gragson's Post-Race Quote: "“I felt like we had a much better No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevy from the heat races to the race. Luke Lambert (crew chief) and the rest of the Sunseeker team really did a great job of making adjustments to the car and improving it; going from dead last in the heat race and starting 36th in the race, and then getting up into the top-10. The team did a great job, a great effort in making adjustments. I caught the wall in the second stage and then with probably about 40 or 50-laps to go, just broke a toe link so that took us out of contention. But I felt like we had a really good Chevy. Just proud of everyone’s efforts from where we started the weekend to where we ended. I felt like we got way better. Just appreciate everyone’s hard work.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Club Wyndham Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 18th

FINISH: 14th

POINTS: 26th

Erik Jones Post-Race Quote: "I’d say that was pretty good. We kind of just survived the chaos and obviously had an up and down day going three laps down early on. To come back and finish in the top-15 is pretty solid. We just need to find a little more in the car and get a little bit better for next year, but I’m definitely happy to get out of here with a decent finish after a night like that. Proud of everyone’s efforts on our Club Wyndham Chevy, looking forward to Martinsville next week."

Next Race: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on April 16 for more short track action. Coverage for the event begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.

