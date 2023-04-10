Keselowski Finishes 17th on Bristol Dirt

In the third iteration of the Bristol Dirt Race, survival was again a theme as Brad Keselowski did just that, finishing 17th in the King’s Hawaiian Ford.

The 2012 Cup Champion began the night from the 31st position, but took advantage of 14 different cautions throughout – totaling 73 laps – to carve his way through the field slowly but surely.

Keselowski essentially made up all of the ground in the third and final stage as he began it from the 34th position, and from there kept advancing through the field as four cautions were displayed in the final 100 laps. He was 24th with 48 to go and restarted 21st with 15 to go before ultimately driving to the 17th-place result.

Short-track action continues next weekend at Martinsville Speedway with race coverage on Sunday set for 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RFK PR