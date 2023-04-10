NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - Bristol Dirt

|
RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric finished 19th in the third edition of the Food City Dirt Race Sunday evening on the red Tennessee clay at Bristol Motor Speedway. Cindric rolled off the grid seventh after a stout performance in his heat race. Cindric maintained his top-10 pace for the first chunk of Stage 1 but slipped to 19th at the end of the segment as he struggled with drive off. Under the six-minute service clock, Cindric pitted for a list of adjustments to aid the handling of the car in preparation for Stage 2. Cindric restarted 19th and navigated a slew of cautions, but sustained damage to the right rear toward the end of the stage, dropping to 32nd. The driver of the Discount Tire Ford Mustang steered the car to pit road for the second service break to receive a right-rear toe link repair, fresh tires, adjustments and fuel. Cindric restarted 32nd for the final showdown and avoided various late-race incidents to collect a 19th-place finish.
CINDRIC'S THOUGHTS: “Yeah, it was a pretty crazy night. I wish I could do it all over again with my experience from tonight and just kind of knowing where the track was going to go and what I needed out of my car. I feel like we could have saved ourselves from losing some track position early. I got to trying too hard to run the top and made a mistake, getting some damage. The team did a great job fixing it and getting the toe link swapped back on. We made some spots back up and clawed back through the field to get inside the top 20, avoiding some craziness. Overall, it was an OK day, but kind of a disappointment after a really good Saturday. I learned a lot."