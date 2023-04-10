NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - Bristol Dirt

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano made his way into the top-10 only two laps into Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race after starting 12th, but was involved in the first caution of the night on lap 10 when the No. 23 spun in front of him in turn 2. The No. 22 team opted to bring Logano to pit road for a wedge adjustment to address a loose handling condition, relegating him to the tail end of the field on the ensuing restart. Logano battled his way through traffic to make it back inside the top-20 by the time the caution flag flew again on lap 57. Despite fighting an issue with rear grip, Logano crossed the line 14th in Stage 1. Following a four-tire stop and a round of adjustments during the stage break, Logano contacted the outside wall in turn 1 on the restart and dropped to the back of the field while reporting damage to the toe link. Shortly after, he was collected in a multi-car incident that caused the right front tire to go down while the race stayed green. While on pit road, the No. 22 team determined the A-frame was broken on the Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang which brought an early end to the night.



LOGANO'S THOUGHTS: “Someone wrecked in front of me and I can’t say I really saw it and they came down the racetrack and hit it with the right-front and it broke the steering and then I hit the wall really hard after that. That just kind of killed our car. It’s a bummer. We got caught up in pretty much everything from the beginning of the race. I was in the first couple of cautions right off the bat. We had a really good Mustang that could run its way back through the field and we got our way back to 14th by the end of the first stage and I was like, ‘Alright, I think we’re pretty good.’ And then just got caught up in more of them.”