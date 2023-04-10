Tuesday, Apr 11

RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Apr 10 82
RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Third-Place Finish on the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
 

3rd

2nd

22nd

“I had a blast out there tonight in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt. I don’t care what anyone says about Bristol Motor Speedway’s racing surface and whether it’s better as concrete or dirt. That was just cool and I think we all have to thank SMI for all of the hard work they’ve done with preparing this track for dirt racing. That was an amazing show throughout the field. I felt like it was some great racing. I really wish we could have brought our Chevy to Victory Lane. We were second in both stages and getting a third-place finish was big for us. We’re getting the momentum rolling. We just weren’t good enough against the fence when it mattered. We needed the track to kind of go back to our run. I was sideways off of Turn 2 a couple of times. Right there at the end, we were kind of circling the middle and the car was really good. We just didn’t have enough laps to make anything work. Awesome job by the RCR team on strategy all night. We were fast, just didn’t have enough at the end, but it was a good points day for the No. 3 team.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Late Race Mechanical Failure Derails Strong Run for Kyle Busch and the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Team on the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
 

32nd

5th

6th

"We were able to run up front and lead some laps tonight in the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet, but we certainly didn't get the finish we wanted. We started off strong and spent a fair amount of time in the top-five, especially early in the race. We were third in Stage 1 and fifth in Stage 2, so it definitely feels good to at least pick up a few stage points tonight. However, as the track changed so did the balance of our Chevy. We were loose and needed grip for much of the race. With about 20 laps to go, we broke our right-side shocks and spun. It just kind of ruined our night. It's unfortunate. We'll bounce back strong next week at Martinsville Speedway."

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: Food City Dirt Race from Bristol NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - Bristol Dirt »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.