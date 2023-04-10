Daniel Suárez to Race in Srx at Thunder Road

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Daniel Suárez will join the SRX field at Thunder Road Speedbowl on July 20th. Suárez currently drives for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I am very honored to be part of SRX in 2023. I have watched the Series and noticed how much fun everyone seems to have each week,” said Daniel Suárez. “Anytime I race I want to win, but I know it’s going to be a big challenge with as many talented drivers as SRX attracts. No matter what happens I know SRX will put on a great show for the fans in the stands and the television audience this summer.”

“Daniel is a very special guy. I liked him the very first time I met him and have enjoyed watching him sharpen his racing skills at Team Trackhouse, said Don Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of SRX. “He has a lot of talent - coupled with a persona that has been well embraced by his sponsors and his ‘amigos.’ We welcome them all to SRX and are excited to see Daniel take on the Speedbowl at Thunder Road.”

SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The 2023 SRX Schedule (all times Eastern)

Date Track Time Network Thursday, July 13 Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, CT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 20 Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, VT) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, July 27 Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, VA) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 3 Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, MI) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 10 Eldora Speedway (New Weston, OH) 9 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Aug. 17 Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) 9 p.m. ESPN

SRX PR