Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Bristol Dirt

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Tide Camaro ZL1
- AJ Allmendinger qualified 29th for the Food City Dirt Race after finishing seventh in his respective heat race.
- Allmendinger reported to crew chief, Matt Swiderski, it was difficult to determine how the balance of his No. 16 Tide Camaro was, as he was struggling pinned on the bottom in traffic.
- Working with spotter, Frank Deiny, Allmendinger tried different lanes to learn the track and try to find speed.
- Throughout stage one, the No. 16 Tide Camaro struggled with handling and lacked grip in the corners, ultimately finishing the stage 22nd.
- In stage two, Allmendinger moved up to 20th before he had a tire go down lap 99. The No. 16 restarted two laps down and finished stage two 35th, the only car two laps down.
- Allmendinger got back on the lead lap after taking the wave around on lap 176 and was the free pass on lap 202.
- Allmendinger climbed through the field, avoiding several spins, to finish 16th in his NASCAR dirt debut at the Food City Dirt Race.
“I'm happy with the end result today. We were definitely making progress, struggled in the middle of the race. Fortunately, we were able to get back on the lead lap and make some gains there. I felt like I figured it out a little bit there at the end, wish I could have figured that out earlier. Overall, it was a good comeback from where we were being two laps down. I'm proud of the team and we just need to keep trying to do better.”
- AJ Allmendinger