NCS: Christopher Bell scores first win of season at Bristol Dirt Race

Christopher Bell took home the checkered flag on Sunday night at the Bristol dirt race.



Bell scored his fist win of the season with his win on Sunday night.



Bell’s team made the decision to stay out during pit stops after the second stage to give him the track position at the beginning of the final stage. Driver No. 20 was able to hold off the competition despite not pitting.



The Oklahoma native Bell, who led only 100 laps won the race under caution after the the yellow flag was displayed on the final lap of the race due to a multi-car crash.



Rounding out the top five were Tyler Reddick in second, Austin Dillion in third, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in fourth and Chase Briscoe in fifth.



Reddick, who was on Bell’s back bumper on the final lap didn’t get a chance to make a pass for the win as the caution was displayed.



Kyle Larson, who started the night off from the pole had a few run ins during the race with Ryan Preece. The two drivers were bumping and banging each others doors throughout the evening and at one point Preece even gave Larson a hand gesture through the window. Both drivers would cause the 11th caution of the night due Larson getting into the wall after contact from Preece and as a result Larson would have to retire from the event.



Rounding out the top ten were Justin Haley in sixth, Martin Truex Jr. in seventh, Todd Gilliland in eighth, Kevin Harvick in ninth and Ty Gibbs in tenth.



Joey Logano, who won Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race didn’t have the night he had hoped for after being involved in multiple incidents and as result would be parked due to suspension issues stemming from the prior incidents Logano was in.



After eight races thus far this season, Ross Chastain currently holds the points lead over Christopher Bell in second. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano round out the top five in points.



The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway next Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern on FS1.



Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 Winner: Tyler Reddick

Race Winner: Christopher Bell