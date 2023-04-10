CHEVROLET NCS AT BRISTOL DIRT: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

|
TEAM CHEVY RACE HIGHLIGHTS:
Stage One
· With the starting lineup set by qualifying heat races, Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon accumulated the most passing and finishing points to take front-row starting spots in tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series’ (NCS) Food City Dirt Race.
· Polesitter Larson led all 75-laps in Stage One marking his second stage win of the 2023 season.
· Larson led Chevrolet to a one-two-three finish in the opening stage with Richard Childress Racing teammates Dillon and Kyle Busch finishing in the second and third-positions, respectively.
· While William Byron was caught-up in the race’s first caution on lap 10, he was able to drive his No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 back through the field to salvage a top-10 finish in Stage One.
· Team Chevy Stage One: Top-10
1st Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1
2nd Austin Dillon, No. 3 BREZTRI Camaro ZL1
3rd Kyle Busch, No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro ZL1
9th Justin Haley, No. 31 Tide Camaro ZL1
10th William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1
Stage Two
· At the conclusion of Stage One, the field came down pit road for the race’s first round of stops.
· Stage One winner Kyle Larson chose the outside lane of the front-row to lead the field to the green for Stage Two.
· The 75-lap Stage Two saw three lead changes with Kyle Busch pacing the field for six laps, ultimately ending the stage in the fifth position.
· Showcasing the speed of the No. 3 BREZTRI Camaro ZL1, Austin Dillon drove to back-to-back runner-up finishes in both stages. Dillon led Chevrolet to four top-10 finishes in Stage Two.
· Team Chevy Stage Two: Top-10
2nd Austin Dillon, No. 3 BREZTRI Camaro ZL1
3rd Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1
5th Kyle Busch, No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro ZL1
9th Justin Haley, No. 31 Tide Camaro ZL1
Final Stage / Post-Race Notes
· The Stage Two break saw pit strategy come into play with a handful of teams choosing to stay out for track position. Of those cars includes Team Chevy drivers William Byron, Josh Berry and Ross Chastain.
· While Kyle Larson brought his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team to pit road, the team opted to not change tires and do a fuel-only stop.
· A caution flew with 75 laps to go involving Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team. Suffering too much damage to repair, Larson was forced to retire early from the race.
· Austin Dillon led Chevrolet to the checkered flag, driving his No. 3 BREZTRI Camaro ZL1 home with a third-place finish.
· 2023 Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took a fourth-place finish to give Chevrolet two top-five finishes in the series’ only appearance on dirt this season.