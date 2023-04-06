Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel - Denny Hamlin

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a Behavioral penalty issued on March 15, 2023 to driver Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalty concerns the following sections of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 4.4 NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Penalty Options and Guidelines. The penalties issued were the loss of 25 championship driver points and a $50,000 fine.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellant violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Hunter Nickell

Mr. Dale Pinilis

Ms. Lyn St. James

The Appellant has the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR PR