Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel - Kaulig Racing

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of an L2 penalty issued on March 15, 2023 to team owner Matt Kaulig, driver Justin Haley and crew chief Trent Owens in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalty concerns the following sections of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 10.5.1.A Guiding Principles Relative to Penalites; 14.1.C,D&Q Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules; 14.5.4.2.A Radiator Duct. The penalties issued were the loss of 100 championship owner points and 10 Playoff points to the No. 31; the loss of 100 championship driver points and 10 Playoff points to Haley; and a $100,000 fine and four-race suspension to Owens.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellants violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel amends the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR to read: $100,000 fine and 4 race suspension for Trent Owens Loss of 75 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Team Owner and Driver points

iii. Loss of 10 NASCAR Cup Series Team Owner and Driver Playoff points

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Hunter Nickell

Mr. Shawna Robinson

Mr. Steve York

NASCAR PR