Irish Spring® Has the Jtg Daugherty Racing Team’s Back at Bristol Dirt Race

JTG Daugherty Racing is ready to get down and dirty during the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race with Colgate-Palmolive’s Irish Spring® brand. Irish Spring will lather the sides and bumper of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro in the 250-lap dirt event on Sunday, April 9th. Colgate-Palmolive will also sponsor the NASCAR Cup Series entry later this season at Darlington Raceway (9/3/2023).

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we’re all going to need a bottle of Irish Spring Body Wash after the Bristol Dirt Race that’s for sure,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It gets dirty inside the car and our pit crew gets covered in dirt, and I’m sure our fans also get dirty. It’s such a great sponsor for a dirt race.”

“Irish Spring is on a mission to transform the shower experience.” said Kevin Jordan-Deen VP & GM, Personal Care, North America. “Like Ricky, and the whole JTG Daugherty Racing team, we want every man to experience the unmistakable, exhilarating scent of Irish Spring that empowers you to confidently take on the day.”

The 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION driver has finished second at Bristol Motor Speedway multiple times. In the inaugural Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Race, he was runner-up to two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano. Also, the Olive Branch, Mississippi native has finished second twice on the .533-mile concrete oval surface.

“Now that the Daytona 500 is scratched off my win list, Bristol is definitely the next one on the list to win,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s the dirt race or the night race. I’ll take a win at either one. I’ve been up front a lot at Bristol and it’s my favorite track that we go to. I really enjoy the dirt race and the Bristol (concrete) track. Last year, it was different than the first year, which was technical and tricky. The guys got it dialed in, and I’m looking forward to running the dirt race there again.”

Live coverage of the 250-Lap event takes place on Sunday, April 9th at 7 PM ET live on FOX, PRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio.

JTG Racing PR