Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT POWERSTACK Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

No. 20 DEWALT POWERSTACK Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BRISTOL DIRT: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) this weekend. Last year Bell won his heat qualifying race and earned a front-row starting position. The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD started off a little tight under throttle but by the end of stage two Bell really liked the handling and was running second. Bell pitted at the end of the stage for fuel and tires, while some cars opted not to pit. The rain came and red flagged the race. The race resumed, and despite some cautions for more rain and accidents on track NASCAR was able to complete the entire scheduled distance and Bell raced his way back inside the top-10 following the pit stop and crossed the finish line seventh. In 2021, Bell started 15 th and raced his way up to second by the competition caution. Bell was trying to work the top line when he got sideways and got hit by another car. The damage was too severe to continue, resulting in a 34 th -place finish.

The No. 20 has a new look this weekend showcasing DEWALT POWERSTACK product colors. DEWALT POWERSTACK batteries utilize breakthrough pouch battery cell technology to revolutionize the industry. DEWALT HOOD: DEWALT will feature Dennis Concrete on the lower hood of the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend at Bristol. For more information visit: https://dennisconcreteservice.com/

DEWALT will feature Dennis Concrete on the lower hood of the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend at Bristol. For more information visit: https://dennisconcreteservice.com/ DEWALT DECKLID: DEWALT will feature Swinerton on the decklid this weekend at the dirt track at Bristol. For more information about Swinerton, visit: https://swinerton.com/

DEWALT will feature Swinerton on the decklid this weekend at the dirt track at Bristol. For more information about Swinerton, visit: https://swinerton.com/ DIRT RACING HISTORY: Bell is right at home racing on dirt. Bell won back-to-back-to-back Chili Bowl wins in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In addition to his Chili Bowl wins, Bell also has five World of Outlaw (WOO) victories, 2019 at Haubstadt Indiana, two WOO wins at Eldora Speedway (2016 and 2018), in 2015 he won at Pevely, MO and his first win in the series came in 2014 at Jacksonville, IL.

Bell is right at home racing on dirt. Bell won back-to-back-to-back Chili Bowl wins in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In addition to his Chili Bowl wins, Bell also has five World of Outlaw (WOO) victories, 2019 at Haubstadt Indiana, two WOO wins at Eldora Speedway (2016 and 2018), in 2015 he won at Pevely, MO and his first win in the series came in 2014 at Jacksonville, IL. NASCAR TRUCK RACING ON DIRT: Bell has competed three times in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Eldora Speedway. His first start came in 2015 where he started fourth, led 106 laps and took home the win. In 2016 Bell finished second and in 2017 he crossed the finish line ninth.

Bell has competed three times in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Eldora Speedway. His first start came in 2015 where he started fourth, led 106 laps and took home the win. In 2016 Bell finished second and in 2017 he crossed the finish line ninth. RICHMOND RECAP: Bell started 21 st at Richmond after practice and qualifying were rained out. Bell raced his way up to eighth to close out stage one while searching for lateral grip. He took the lead for a few laps towards the end of stage two before falling to second behind fresher tires. Bell continued to have a fast car through the final stage but came up a few positions short at the checkered flag, finishing fourth at Richmond.

Bell started 21 at Richmond after practice and qualifying were rained out. Bell raced his way up to eighth to close out stage one while searching for lateral grip. He took the lead for a few laps towards the end of stage two before falling to second behind fresher tires. Bell continued to have a fast car through the final stage but came up a few positions short at the checkered flag, finishing fourth at Richmond. JOE GIBBS RACING – BRISTOL DIRT: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has eight combined starts on the dirt at BMS, with 135 total laps led, one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes. JGR has an average starting position of 12.9 and an average finish of 17.1.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has eight combined starts on the dirt at BMS, with 135 total laps led, one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes. JGR has an average starting position of 12.9 and an average finish of 17.1. RACE INFO: The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Last year I had moments in the race where I was really fast and it was a lot of fun, then I had moments in the race where I was struggling and it wasn’t very enjoyable. Hopefully a dirt guy can finally win, it’s been funny, we’ve gone twice now and a dirt guy has not won, hopefully I can change that.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 1 0 0 8.5 20.5

Bell’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 7 0 4 5 0 54 9.4 12.0

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 115 4 25 48 4 745 14.8 16.3

JGR PR