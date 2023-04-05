Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Bristol Dirt Race Advance

In 2021 it was the NASCAR Cup Series' first dirt race in years and the Monterrey, Mexico native had no idea what to expect. His Trackhouse Racing crew visited Smoky Mountain Speedway in Marysville, Tenn. a few days before the Bristol race for him to drive a street-stock on the .4-mile dirt track.

With that vast experience, he arrived at Bristol to run in both the Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series dirt race. He finished 17th in the truck race but put on a show when he climbed into his Cup car. Driving from his 18th starting spot, Suárez finished fourth in Stage 1 and second in Stage 2. Both the best stage finishes at the time for his then first year Trackhouse team.

He led 58 laps and finished fourth as he battled for victory against drivers who grew up racing on dirt.

It was an amazing accomplishment for someone with next to no dirt racing experience and there was certainly no way he could back up that performance in 2022 when NASCAR held its second dirt race.

But he did.

After starting 21st last year, he took over the lead at the beginning of the second stage. As rain began falling, Suárez led the next 64 laps before he was passed for the lead by Christopher Bell and finished Stage 2 in third. Rain halted the race for about an hour during the break between the second and third stages. When the weather cleared, Suárez restarted 24th. A second red flag for rain stopped the race for 16 minutes with 28 laps to go. The race restarted and saw Suárez drive from 17th to 12th.

So, what’s he going to do for an encore Sunday night with the Cup Series holds its third race on the Bristol dirt?

Tune in to Fox on Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT to find out and you will see Suárez piloting the No. 99 Jockey Made in America Collection Chevrolet.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product, support reshoring American manufacturing jobs, supporting families and farmers in local communities, and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.

Jockey will return to the No. 99 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway race on Oct. 29. Jockey will appear two more times in 2023 as the primary sponsor of Suarez's Trackhouse Racing teammate Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on April 30 and at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 6.