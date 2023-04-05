Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Bristol Dirt Advance

As an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Alva, Florida who is still involved in the family farm, Ross Chastain knows a lot about dirt.

Just not racing on it.

“Dirt racing certainly isn't in my background,” laughed Chastain. “I've always raced on asphalt, so I have very little experience dirt racing.”

He knows he has a big challenge this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series holds its third annual race Sunday on the half-mile, dirt track at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Chastain will pilot the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet in two Friday evening practices followed by qualifying heat races Saturday evening and the main event Sunday.

He has a lot to race for this weekend.

After a third-place finish at Richmond (Va.) Raceway last Sunday, the 30-year-old Trackhouse Racing driver arrives at Bristol second in the season standings, just four points behind leader Alex Bowman.

He’ll need a better result than his two previous dirt races at Bristol that ended in an accident in 2021, and a top-10 run ruined by an engine issue last year.

"I remember the race being stopped for rain last year and I was hoping it would pour because I knew if we restarted the race that my car was not going to make it," said Chastain. "I was going to be happy with top-10 but of course the race was restarted (laughs)."

Chastain is enjoying a busy week after racing at Richmond.

He filmed an episode of "McEnroe's Places" for ESPN+ with tennis legend John McEnroe on Monday in Miami. On Wednesday, he will visit the South Carolina Governor's Mansion for a press conference at 4 p.m. ET with Governor Henry McMaster on behalf of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Sunday’s race marks Advent’s third of six races in the 2023 season. The Altamonte Springs, Fla., company first partnered with Chastain in 2020 when he was a part-time driver in the Cup Series.

Fox will broadcast Sunday night's race at 7 p.m. EDT.