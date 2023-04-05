B’laster Holdings debuts GUNK with Live Fast Motorsports

As B’laster Holdings gears up for their second race this season with Team Live Fast, they’re excited to show off the newest brand in their portfolio. B’laster Holdings has officially added GUNK products to the family and they will be debuting it on the #78 Chevy Camaro this weekend. For a product that revolves around getting dirty, Bristol Dirt will be the perfect race for GUNK’s debut.

“We are excited to be announcing that GUNK is taking on the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend,” said President & CEO, Randy Pindor. “The Bristol Dirt Race just makes sense as GUNK’s debut, and we can’t wait to see BJ in that new scheme.”

For more than 60 years, GUNK has been tough and trusted to take on the grease and grime of the garage. Now, GUNK is taking on the NASCAR Cup Series alongside Team Live Fast and BJ McLeod. GUNK was added to the B'laster Holdings portfolio in 2022, and it's been pedal to the metal since. The GUNK scheme which is set to debut this weekend at the Bristol Dirt Race, will just be the first of a few races for the 2023 season.

"GUNK products are used on our cars almost on a daily basis”, said Co-Owner Matt Tifft. “It’s definitely a great feeling to see a product found all around our shop partnering with us”.

The B’laster Holdings’ races, which totals 9 events this season, will continue this Easter weekend with GUNK. Tune in on April 9th, at 7:00PM EST on FS1 to watch the Bristol Dirt Race.

