Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang Team Bristol Dirt Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Todd Gilliland heads to the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this weekend to take on the Food City Dirt race with Speedy Cash riding along his side for the first time this season.

Gilliland heads to Bristol after extending his streak of top-15 finishes to three this past weekend at the Richmond Raceway.

Speedy Cash is again one of the anchor partners of Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team in 2023. The Speedy Cash colors will adorn the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend and continue their primary races at the Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Richmond Raceway, and conclude once again at the Bristol Motor Speedway night race.

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit, check cashing, money transfers, and money orders. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial family of brands which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 700 stores nationwide and online.

The Food City Dirt Race will take place Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX.