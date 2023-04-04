Ford Performance - Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Advance

BRISCOE, GILLILAND ALSO WINNERS ON NASCAR DIRT Chase Briscoe knows what it’s like to go to victory lane in one of NASCAR’s top three touring series on dirt. He won the Eldora Dirt Derby in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, edging Grant Enfinger at the finish line following a side-by-side battle to the final lap. In all, Briscoe made three NCTS starts at Eldora and finished in the top 10 each time – 3rd in 2017, 1st in 2018 and 7th in 2019. In last year’s Bristol Dirt Race, Briscoe finished 20th, but was in contention for the win until getting involved in an accident with Tyler Reddick while battling for the lead on the final lap. Todd Gilliland also doubled down on Ford’s dirt track success in 2022, leading 58 of the 150 laps en route to victory at the half-mile, dirt racing gem of Knoxville Raceway. Ford was able to place two additional drivers in the top-five that weekend, which included third and fourth place finishes by Ty Majeski and Zane Smith, respectively.