Tuesday, Apr 04

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Apr 03 45
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Richmond Raceway NK Photography Photo

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 23rd

FINISH: 37th

POINTS: 29th

Noah Gragson fought a tight race car throughout the first part of the 400-mile event on Sunday at Richmond. The No. 42 Sunseeker team made strides by air pressure and chassis adjustments throughout the pit cycles but the No. 42 continued to be a handful. On Lap 306 Gragson tagged the wall causing significant damage to the car which proved beyond repair. The team was forced to exit the event early, finishing 37th.
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 22nd

FINISH: 31st

POINTS: 25th

After starting 22nd, Erik Jones also fought the handling of the No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet throughout the race. Early on, the car was loose and the No. 43 team went to work on the handling making adjustments. As the race wore on, the balance of the No. 43 went from loose, to tight. Crew chief Dave Elenz and the No. 43 pit crew worked on the car until the last opportunity in the closing laps of the event, never giving up.

 

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Tennessee on Sunday, April 9 for the second-annual dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Coverage for the event begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.

LMC PR

