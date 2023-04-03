LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

After starting 22nd, Erik Jones also fought the handling of the No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet throughout the race. Early on, the car was loose and the No. 43 team went to work on the handling making adjustments. As the race wore on, the balance of the No. 43 went from loose, to tight. Crew chief Dave Elenz and the No. 43 pit crew worked on the car until the last opportunity in the closing laps of the event, never giving up.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Tennessee on Sunday, April 9 for the second-annual dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Coverage for the event begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.